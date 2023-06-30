In conjunction with the North Carolina Governor's Highway Safety Program, the Morganton Department of Public Safety invited surrounding agencies to participate in a "multi-agency" checking station Thursday night.

The traffic campaign "Operation Firecracker" runs from June 28 to July 4 and increased traffic patrols and enforcement aim to reduce crashes, impaired driving and other traffic violations.

The checking station took place near the City limits on both sides of N.C. 18 North and resulted in more than 70 traffic charges and nearly 90 total charges. Other highlights included a warrant service, a felony arrest and an arrest for methamphetamine and a concealed weapon violation.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety thanked the Burke County Sheriff's Office, N.C. Division of Adult Correction, Lenoir Police Department and Hudson Police Department for their collaboration on the checking station.