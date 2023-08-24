A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 40 in Burke County early Thursday morning.

Troopers were called to I-40 eastbound near the 101 Mile Marker around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, said Trooper J.W. Gouge with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

He said a tractor trailer was headed east on the interstate when a person walked out in front of it. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity has not been released. No charges are anticipated at this point, Gouge said.

More information will be published as soon as it becomes available.