LONG VIEW — A registered sex offender with multiple convictions has been charged with another sex offense.

Bradley Lynn Mauney, 33, of Morganton, was charged this week with a second-degree forcible sex offense, according to court records filed in Catawba County.

The offense occurred June 19 in Long View, according to a copy of the warrant issued for Mauney’s arrest. The warrant said he engaged in a sex act with a person against their will.

Lt. D.M. Anderson of the Long View Police Department told The News Herald the victim in this case was an adult.

But this isn’t Mauney’s first time being charged with a sex crime.

In 2012, Mauney was convicted of two counts of indecent liberty with a minor, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s sex offender registry.

Those charges, from Caldwell County, involved two victims – one who was 7 years old, and another who was 9 years old, according to the sex offender registry. Mauney was 21 at the time.

He was sentenced to spend less than two years in prison for those crimes, according to the registry.

After those sentences, Mauney was charged in 2016 for a felony sex offender employment violation and felony sex offender on a child premises, according to court records filed in Burke County.

Those charges came after Mauney volunteered as an assistant soccer coach for the North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton during the 2015-16 soccer season, according to charging documents filed in the case.

He pleaded no contest to the charges and was sentenced to spend between one year, eight months and two years, nine months in prison, according to court records.

In 2018, Mauney was convicted of a third count of indecent liberties with a minor – this time in Guilford County. Mauney was 27 at the time while the victim was 13, according to the registry.

For that charge, Mauney was sentenced to spend between one year, five months and two and a half years in prison, the registry said.

Mauney already is required to be a registered sex offender for life, according to the registry.

He was arrested Tuesday in a warrant roundup by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, according to information from BCSO.

He also was charged with felony probation violation, BCSO said. Records from the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction show Mauney still was on parole for the indecent liberty charge from Guilford County, and was set to be on parole until 2025.

Mauney currently is being held at the Catawba County Detention Facility under a $250,000 secured bond for the sex offense, but he is being held without bond for the probation violation. He’s due in court Friday.