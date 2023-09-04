The Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested more than a dozen people in a warrant roundup last week.
The sheriff’s office announced the arrests of 16 people for charges ranging from serious felonies to misdemeanor and nonsupport charges in a press release Friday afternoon.
The individuals arrested included:
- Brandy Dawn Coffey, 38, of Granite Falls, was served with a warrant for non-support. Her bond was set at $327 cash.
- Nathaniel Levi Lowery, 27, of Morganton, was served with a warrant for a domestic violence protective order violation. He was being held under no bond. His next court date is set for Sept. 11.
- Christopher James Bullins, 36, of Morganton, was served with a warrant for non-support. His bond was set at $300 cash.
- Curtis West Moore Jr., 35, of Morganton, was served with a warrant for non-support and a warrant for failure to appear, both misdemeanors. He received a $2,000 secured bond and a $60 cash bond.
- Zachary Allen Church, 25, was served with a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. His bond was set at $500 secured.
- Dustin Lynn Lane, 30, of Morganton, was served with a warrant for non-support. His bond was set at $130 cash.
- Cody Allen Jackson, 35, of Connelly Springs, was served with a warrant for non-support. His bond was set at $200 cash.
- Eric Wayne Barrier, 41, of Morganton, was served with a warrant for non-support. His bond was set at $121 cash.
- William Chad Limbo, 48, of Valdese, was served with a warrant for non-support. His bond was set at $1,000 cash.
- Keith Allen Johnson, 45, of Lenoir, was served with a warrant for four counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. His bond was set at $4,000 secured.
- Aaron Doyle Mirtsching, 41, of Morganton, was served with a warrant for two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child. His bond was set at $150,000 secured.
- Ricky Dean Swink, 60, of Valdese, was served with a warrant for non-support. His bond was set at $400 cash.
- Shannon Renee Bell, 50, of Morganton, was served with warrants for failure to appear, resisting a public officer and cyberstalking, all misdemeanor charges. She was issued a total $2,000 secured bond.
- Ethan Kade Sams, 29, of Morganton, was served with a warrant for two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense. His bond was set at $6,000 secured.
- Amanda Dawn Shuping, 33, of Morganton, was served with three counts of misdemeanor probation violation. Her bond was set at $1,000 secured.
The arrests were made in partnership with the Morganton Department of Public Safety and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s probation officers, the release said.