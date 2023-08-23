A former kindergarten teacher and children's director was charged Tuesday with a child sex crime.

Aaron Doyle Mirtsching, 41, of Morganton, was charged with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor Tuesday, according to an arrest report from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after investigators received a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Warrants filed at the Burke County Courthouse accuse Mirtsching of possessing material containing explicit visual representations of two female children and a male child. The ages of the victims ranged from 8 to 13 years old, the warrants say.

A Feb. 11, 2022, post on the New Dimensions School Facebook page indicated Mirtsching was a kindergarten teacher that school year.

In a statement to The News Herald, New Dimensions School Director Lisa Ervin said Mirtsching resigned at the end of the 2022-23 school year. She said the school is cooperating with all authorities involved with the investigation and they are not aware of any allegations involving the school.

Mirtsching also was the children’s director at Thrive Church in Morganton, according to a press release from the church.

The press release said Mirtsching was immediately relieved of his duties with the church once the senior pastor was notified of the charges. Church staff had no prior knowledge of any on-going investigation before Mirtsching was arrested, the release said.

"We issued a public statement and made decisions (Tuesday) as soon as we learned the charges (were) filed," said a statement sent from the church's senior leadership team to The News Herald. "We are cooperating with any and all law enforcement and authorities. There are no charges or accusations about Thrive Church being involved in this case at all other than him being a recent employee."

Thrive Church said it conducts a background check on all church leaders, employees and staff, and offers its full cooperation and support to law enforcement.

Mirtsching was arrested without incident, the press release from the sheriff’s office said. His bond was set at $20,000 secured, and he’s due to appear in court Thursday.