HICKORY — Troopers say a woman charged in a Saturday hit-and-run collision with a cyclist originally claimed she hit a deer.

It was Saturday morning when troopers were called to Airport Rhodhiss Road for a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist and a black passenger car headed toward Hickory, said Trooper D.R. Lane with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Two cyclists – Jerry Crump and Mark Annas, both of Granite Falls – were riding together when Crump was hit from behind, Lane said. Crump sustained serious injuries in the crash and was airlifted to a Charlotte-area trauma center, he said.

Both cyclists were wearing reflective clothing, and their bicycles had flashing lights on the front and back, Lane said.

Witnesses said a black, older model sedan hit Crump and fled the scene after the crash, Lane said. He knew there would be some damage to the right, front bumper of the car and possibly some to the windshield, he said. He collected some vehicle parts from the road at the scene of the crash.

“(I) really didn’t have a whole lot to go on at that time,” Lane said.

Lane said he was working again Sunday when he was dispatched to a delayed report of a woman hitting a deer.

The woman, 29-year-old Victoria Kimmer, said she hit a deer near Hickory Regional Airport early Saturday morning around the same time the cyclist was hit. The damage to her car, a Ford Focus was similar to what Lane expected to find on the suspect vehicle in the hit-and-run, he said.

“The whole time, I had a really uneasy feeling that I didn’t believe she hit a deer,” Lane said.

He said he believes someone even put short, red dog hairs on the windshield to make it look even more like the vehicle hit a deer. He said Kimmer does have a small red dog.

But what led him to tap Kimmer as a suspect in the case wasn’t the hair on the windshield, but instead a broken vehicle part he collected from the scene of the hit-and-run: a piece of trim molding that fit perfectly along her windshield.

When Lane confronted Kimmer about it, he said she admitted to hitting the cyclist and said she panicked and didn’t know what to do at the time of the crash.

She was charged with hit-and-run Sunday afternoon and issued a $10,000 secured bond, Lane said. She made her first appearance Monday, where The News Herald watched as she told District Court Judge Mark Killian she wanted to hire an attorney to represent her on the charges.

She didn’t make any comments to reporters as she left the courthouse Monday. She’s due back in court Aug. 14 for a probable-cause hearing.

Victim’s family speaks out

Angie Crump, wife of Jerry “Lynn” Crump, provided a statement on the crash.

She said her husband and his friend love cycling and take every precaution they can to make sure they’re being as safe as possible.

Crump is recovering from multiple broken bones.

“They had all the equipment needed to make this sport as safe as possible for them,” Angie said. “They wear this equipment because they are aware of the danger this sport carries, and as a wife of a cyclist I also am aware. Saturday morning as he left home, I kissed him, told him I loved him and to please be careful.

“I’m very aware that I might get the phone call I got or one worse.”

She said it was his helmet and God’s grace that saved her husband, and pleaded with drivers to pay more attention.

“I believe as drivers we have the responsibility to also be aware of our surroundings,” Angie said. “Often we are … distracted by many things. Phones, worries, kids, eating, even putting on make up. We all do it, our focus should be driving and looking for possible hazards.”

She said she believed the crash was an accident, and that’s all it would’ve been had the driver stopped to help her husband.

“She made the decision not to stop,” Angie said. “That personally hurts my soul to the core. When he landed he was bleeding bad. If he had not had another cyclist with him he would have died just from the bleeding.”

She said with God’s help, forgiveness is given to the driver in the crash, but she hoped all drivers would learn a lesson from this.

“I hate she will have lifelong consequences to a stupid decision she made,” Angie said. “But my prayer is she and others will learn from this and realize you should always do the right thing.”

Cyclist safety

Angie said she has seen multiple people criticizing the cyclists for riding on the roads – but she, and Trooper Lane, said they have as much a right to be there as anyone else.

She explained that parks do not give the mileage or speed some cyclists are seeking when they’re riding, and she would like to see bike lanes added to all roads.

“I believe this should be in all road construction,” Angie said.

When a driver gets behind a bicycle, Lane said motorists should only pass when it is safe to do so. If you can’t pass, you should reduce your speed until it is safe to move around them.

“It’s just like a farm tractor or a mail carrier, these slower moving vehicles,” Lane said. “We just ask people to slow down, be patient. You’ll get your moment. Make sure nothing’s coming and then you can safely pass when the time allows.”

Angie also urged everyone to wear a helmet, and asked parents to make sure their kids are wearing one even if they’re only riding in their driveway or on their sidewalk.