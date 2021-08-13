Critical race theory not in NCDPI standards, won’t be taught locally

Those facilities would be open to all BCPS fire academics if the project comes to fruition.

Swan said BCPS will reach out to local legislators to get support for the project in Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget. It potentially could be done at no cost to the school system since the land being eyed for use already is on the FHS campus.

Property updates

The school board is poised to accept an offer of $367,550 from Christ Classical Academy for the former Rutherford College Elementary school property. That is the best offer received, and the advertised upset bid period has ended, said Keith Lawson, BCPS’ finance officer. If the current contract is approved, the academy’s due diligence period would be through Sept. 25 with a closing on or before Oct. 25. Lawson said the board attorney has advised to request a $5,000 due diligence fee to be credited to the final purchase price upon closing or revert to board funds if closing does not occur.

The former Morganton Junior High School property on College Street has a current offer from Courthouse Properties for $700,000. The advertised upset bid is set to end this coming Monday.