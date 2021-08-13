Critical race theory not in NCDPI standards, won’t be taught locally

The polarizing concept of critical race theory is not part of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s most recent standards for social studies, and thus will not be taught in Burke County Public Schools.
That was part of the information provided by BCPS central office staff to the Burke County Board of Education during its work session this past Monday at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center.
“Critical race theory is not embedded in these standards, and Burke County will not be teaching critical race theory,” said Karen Auton, BCPS’ director of elementary education. “We will keep the board and parents apprised of any changes.”
Added BCPS Director of Secondary Education Felicia Simmons: “We are implementing the social studies standards like we would do any other subject that has changed from the Department of Public Instruction.”
Auton said changes at the elementary level are minimal and won’t require intensive training. But Auton also said the implementation of the new standards could be delayed by NCDPI, so professional development and training are on hold until further instruction is received from that department and the North Carolina State Board of Education.
Changes to transfer policy considered
New language in BCPS’ school assignment — or transfer — policy, code No. 4150, is under board consideration. Superintendent Mike Swan said the potential change is in response to rising concerns expressed about frequent transfers for the purpose of athletics.
“We’ve had some athletes jumping back and forth between high schools for sports, and that’s been brought to our attention,” Swan said. “We’re trying to combat that.”
Section E-12 of the revised policy would read: “Once a transfer has been granted, no subsequent transfer within the same year will be permitted barring extreme circumstances.”
Swan said such circumstances could include extreme bullying, hazing or something that would prevent a student from having a successful academic year at a given school.
And Section E-13 of the revised policy would read: “If a second transfer is granted within the same year, or a student returns to their home school, athletic eligibility will be denied at both schools for the remainder of the academic school year from the time of transfer.
Swan said that any transfer denial would be subject to appeal to the school board.
Potential Freedom fire academy
Swan informed the school board that BCPS is pursuing an opportunity as part of its existing partnership with Western Piedmont Community College for the creation of a fire academy at Freedom High School. Fire academies already exist at Draughn and Patton high schools.
Swan said WPCC has interest in relocating the burn building located on its campus to create room for more classroom space. A potential destination would be on the FHS campus near the driving range and skid pad.
Those facilities would be open to all BCPS fire academics if the project comes to fruition.
Swan said BCPS will reach out to local legislators to get support for the project in Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget. It potentially could be done at no cost to the school system since the land being eyed for use already is on the FHS campus.
Property updates
The school board is poised to accept an offer of $367,550 from Christ Classical Academy for the former Rutherford College Elementary school property. That is the best offer received, and the advertised upset bid period has ended, said Keith Lawson, BCPS’ finance officer. If the current contract is approved, the academy’s due diligence period would be through Sept. 25 with a closing on or before Oct. 25. Lawson said the board attorney has advised to request a $5,000 due diligence fee to be credited to the final purchase price upon closing or revert to board funds if closing does not occur.
The former Morganton Junior High School property on College Street has a current offer from Courthouse Properties for $700,000. The advertised upset bid is set to end this coming Monday.
After receiving unsolicited offers on two parcels on Kirksey Drive in Morganton, the board declared the property as surplus then offered it to Burke County as per regular procedure. Lawson said County Manager Bryan Steen has indicated the county may have interest in the properties and that he likely will discuss them with the Burke County Board of Commissioners at the September meeting.
And after 2.99 acres of land adjacent to Forest Hill Elementary School was offered to the school board by an estate attorney, the school system has made an offer of $4,000. Lawson said the estate attorney has accepted the offer, and the transaction is awaiting approval by the Burke County Clerk of Superior Court. The school system has received indication that approval will come.
Assistant superintendent job posted
BCPS recently posted a job opening for its assistant superintendent position. The post has been vacant since April, when Swan assumed the interim superintendent role before receiving that job on a permanent basis. Swan held the assistant role from December until April.
David Fonseca held the assistant superintendent job from July 2015 up through October 2020.
