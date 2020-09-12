Curly horses steal the show at Mimosa Hills Farm (w/video)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The News Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Imagine a horse so versatile it can tackle almost any task — lessons, trail riding, pulling carriages, jumping, tracking — all while sporting a unique look, fun personality and sharp mind.

If you ask Crosby Reed, it indeed exists.

That animal is the curly horse, equines who express a recessive gene that gives them a signature wavy coat and, just maybe, a knack for being an intelligent jack of all trades. Only about 4,000 of them are in the world, Reed estimates, and of that number, six of them — the math says that’s 0.15 percent — are on her Mimosa Hills Farm in Morganton.

“(Louie, one of Mimosa’s curlies,) is a true example of a curly horse,” Reed said. “He’s super-hardy, he’s never worn shoes. This pony can go on any kind of terrain. I’ve actually used him in the woods when we had a little cow get loose, and he was gone for days. ... He just stayed out there, so I took this little pony and we went and tracked (the cow).