MARION -- McDowell County is set to welcome two festivals featuring some of the best performers in classic country and bluegrass music.

Award-winning national music festival promoter Evans Media Source announced Wednesday about a late change to the lineup for the second annual festival called the McDowell County Country Music Roundup.

This event will be held at Camping World of Marion on Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12. Country star Lee Greenwood was originally scheduled to be one of the headliners. But Evans said Wednesday that Greenwood has been rescheduled for the 2024 festival.

As a replacement, Grammy Award winners and Grand Ole Opry stars Dailey & Vincent will now lead the bill for the 2023 McDowell County Country Music Roundup. They will take the stage on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The rest of the schedule will remain the same, said Evans.

Other stars for the Country Music Roundup will be T. Graham Brown, Tony Jackson, The Malpass Brothers, Mo Pitney, Leona Williams, Redd Volkaert, Ron Williams and others.

The night of Friday, Aug. 11, Leona Williams, Redd Volkaert and Ron Williams will perform a special tribute to the late country legend Merle Haggard. Volkaert is considered to be one of the greatest Telecaster guitar players and he has picked that instrument for such greats as Haggard, George Jones and Johnny PayCheck, according to online sources.

The McDowell County Country Music Roundup will be open from noon until 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12. Camping World Rally Park is located at 1885 U.S. 70 West in Marion.

General admission tickets for Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 are $45 per day. Children younger than 12 are free. Reserved seating per day is $50 while VIP seating is $65, according to the flier.

In addition to Greenwood, the lineup for the 2024 Country Music Roundup will feature such artists as The Malpass Brothers, Jerrod Niemann and Billy “Crash” Craddock.

Then less than one week later, the North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival comes back to Marion.

The bluegrass festival will take place Thursday, Aug. 17; Friday, Aug. 18; and Saturday, Aug. 19 at Camping World’s Rally Park. Rhonda Vincent, Authentic Unlimited, The Malpass Brothers will headline this event but they will be joined by other artists such as Terry Baucomb’s Dukes of Drive, Po’ Rambling Boys, Deeper Shade of Blue, Nothin’ Fancy, Tim Graves & Farm Hands, Williamson Branch, Retro 78, Bandanah Rhythm, Backline and Ages Past.

Daily ticket prices for the bluegrass festival are $45 for adults in advance and $50 at the gate. A three-day adult ticket is $100 in advance and $105 at the gate. Advance ticket prices end July 18. For children ages 13-16, the cost is $20 per day or $50 for three days with parent. Children younger than 12 are free when accompanied by parents.

Sherry Boyd will be the mistress of ceremonies for both festivals.

These festivals draw thousands of people to McDowell County and many of them park their campers and RVs in the rally park. These events will have food vendors selling hamburgers, barbecue, ice cream, funnel cakes and boiled peanuts. There will be jewelry and craft vendors too.

All of the artists will sell their own CDs and souvenirs and sign autographs and pose for pictures with fans.

The shows go on rain or shine under a covered pavilion and tent, with tickets available at the gate.

For more information, visit the Website: www.EvansMediaSource.com or the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/evansmediasource. You can call 386-385-3500 to buy tickets. For information about camping, call Camping World at 877-958-4264.