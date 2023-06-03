Sherri’s School of Dance will host its 42nd showcase entitled, "Better When I’m Dancin’" tonight at 6 p.m. at CoMMA Performing Arts Center. The event is free to the public.
Dance school to hold free showcase tonight
- From staff reports
