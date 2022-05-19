Dance showcases planned for late May, early June

Four local dance studios are planning recitals for late May or early June to showcase the hard work and dedication students and teachers have put in during the 2021-22 school year.

The Dance Factory, Debbie Huffman Dance Academy, Sherri’s School of Dance and Southern Swag Dance Academy will all hold recitals at CoMMA Performing Arts Center, located at 401 College St. in Morganton.

Debbie Huffman Dance Academy

The Debbie Huffman Dance Academy will present its 2022 Spring Recital at CoMMA on Saturday, May 21 at 11 a.m. Tickets for the event are $15 plus tax.

Studio owner Debbie Huffman said the show will be broken up into two parts. Ballet students from second grade up to high school seniors will perform the ballet “Sleeping Beauty.” The second part of the show, “On the Dance Floor,” will feature a variety of styles including ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, acrobatic and hip hop performed by all of the school’s 120 students.

Huffman said there are seven graduating seniors this year who will dance to the song “Slow Down” as a group.

“It talks about, ‘slow down, you’re growing up to fast,’” Huffman said. “That will be the tearjerker.”

The Debbie Huffman Dance Academy currently is accepting students aged 18 months to 18 years. For more information, visit their Facebook page @debbiehuffmandance or call 828-874-0499.

Southern Swag Dance Academy

The Southern Swag Dance Academy will hold its inaugural spring dance recital at CoMMA on Friday, May 27 at 6 p.m. Students of all ages from 3-year-old to the adult line dancing class will display their hard work and dedication. All tickets are $18.75 plus tax.

School owner Kesha Nichols said the inaugural program is called “The Foundation” because she hopes this year’s recital will lay a strong foundation to build on in the coming years.

“It’s a blessing to me to be able to pass down my experience and my love of dance to the next generation in my hometown,” Nichols said.

The show will feature 13 different groups at various skill levels from beginners to a competition team performing a variety of styles from ballet, tap and jazz to hip hop, lyrical and worship dance.

“(Worship Dance) includes Bible study, personal testimonies and journaling anchored by dance,” Nichols said. “It’s a way for my dancers to praise God’s name through dance.”

The spring recital is the beginning of a busy summer for The Southern Swag Dance Academy. In addition to two-week-long dance camps in July and August, the studio also will hold a two-week summer ballet intensive June 6-17 and a worship dance camp from Aug. 1-5. For more information on Southern Swag Dance Academy call 828-357-7750 or visit the studio on Facebook @SouthernSwagDanceAcademy

Sherri’s School of Dance

On Saturday, June 4 at 6 p.m., Sherri’s School of Dance will present its Spring Showcase at CoMMA. The event is free to the public.

The show, entitled “Count on Me,” will feature dancers aged 8-18 performing a variety of styles including ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical and hip hop. School owner Sherri McGimsey said the showcase will last approximately two hours and is designed to be focused on the students. She said she is planning a show that will provide every student with five opportunities to be on stage.

“This is not a money maker for me, it’s for them,” McGimsey said. “I want people to come and enjoy and watch the kids and be supportive of them.”

In addition to the Spring Showcase, Sherri’s School of Dance will hold two summer dance camps. The camps will take place July 11-15 and Aug. 15-19 and will be broken up by age group. For more information on Sherri’s School of Dance, call 828-443-9991 or visit www.sherrisschoolofdance.com.

The Dance Factory

On Saturday, June 11, The Dance Factory will present The Greatest Showman at CoMMA at 5 p.m. Tickets for the show are $23 plus tax for adults and $13 plus tax for youth aged 3-15. In addition to dance, the show will also feature live singing and aerial arts.

The Greatest Showman is just the beginning of a full summer for The Dance Factory. The studio will offer an Aerial Arts summer camp July 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and “Frozen” summer dance camp July 20-22 from 4-7 p.m. The Dance Factory also is working to start an aerial competition team.

For more information on The Greatest Showman or any of The Dance Factory’s programs, call the studio at 828-334-7941 or visit it on Facebook @thedancefactoryofmorganton.

Tickets for all events currently are available through CoMMA at www.commaonline.org or at the box office Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.