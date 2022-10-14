Dance studio bring 'spooky' production to Morganton

A Morganton dance studio and performing arts production company is bringing a new kind of Halloween performance to Burke County.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, The Dance Factory Event Center will present “The Haunted Theater” at CoMMA Performing Arts Center in Morganton. According to Angela Hensley, The Dance Factory’s office manager, the show brings together the best of a haunted attraction and a live action show featuring dancing, acting and aerial arts.

“There’s going to be more interaction with the audience,” she said. “We’re going to have scare actors who will actually be working the audience.”

Hensley said they will make glow sticks available to who don’t want to be scared and actors have been told to avoid those with glow sticks.

She said the interactive portion of the show will begin as soon as patrons enter the theater and last until they leave.

“We’re going to have a fire-breather outside, as you’re coming in,” Hensley said. “We’ll have aerialists in the lobby. Everybody will be in costume. It’s like a haunted house but a show with it.”

She said the performances will feature a mix of Dance Factory students and professionals brought in for the show.

“We’re going to have some professional performers come in and work with the dancers also,” she said. “We’re going to have the aerial part – Alexis (Veness) is going to perform on chains.”

Hensley said “The Haunted Theater” represents a big step forward for The Dance Academy.

“This is new,” she said. “We’ve been putting it together since before June.”

Hensley hopes to make the show even bigger next year and possibly even hit the road to perform it in neighboring counties.

In another step forward for the dance studio, Dance Factory students have been challenged to step up and take a bigger role in promoting this fall’s show.

“They’ve been going uptown in full costumes putting together promo videos,” Hensley said. “They’ve been doing some promo pictures we’ve been using them on social media. They’ve put in a lot of work. They’ve really learned that side of the theater and how to promote.”

She said it has been good experience for the dancers to take a more active role in the business side of the entertainment business. Hensley also said they have begun running radio commercials.

From production to directing and writing, “The Haunted Theater” is an entirely in-house project for The Dance Factory. Hensley said the script was written by her son Jonathan, who is one of the instructors at the studio. He has also made all the costumes, directed the promo videos and is directing and producing the show.

“The Haunted Theater” will be at the CoMMA Performing Arts Center for two shows only on Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 plus tax for adults and $8 plus tax for youth ages 3-15. Children 3 and under are free.

Tickets are available at the CoMMA box office or on the website www.commaonline.org. Hensley also said The Dance Factory will also be offering special flash sales for discounted tickets. Follow the Dance Factory on social media for information about the flash sales.