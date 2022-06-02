Dance studio to bring musical production to Morganton

A local dance studio is gearing up to present a full musical production at CoMMA Performing Arts Center.

On Saturday, June 11, The Dance Factory will present “The Greatest Showman” featuring live singing, acting, dancing and aerial arts. Angela Hensley, the studio’s office manager, said the studio also has hired out-of-town aerial performers and Cirque du Soleil-style performers to join the studio’s cast for the show.

“We have acting, singing and we’re actually adding a little bit more flair to it,” Hensley said. “A little bit more dancing, but we’re also adding in more aerial arts and some of the Cirque du Soleil-style things.”

The show also will feature live music performed by Dance Factory students who play guitar, drums and other instruments, Hensley said.

“We try to focus more on the arts program and not just dance,” she said.

Hensley said Dance Factory students have been working for months to get ready for the show.

“They started about six months ago just on this and then, when they finish this show, they’ll start on the next one,” she said. “Right now, we have eight hours of rehearsals a week, and that’s what it’s been since the very first day we started with ‘The Greatest Showman.’”

Hensley said “The Greatest Showman” is one of two major shows the studio will be producing this year.

“We usually do two to three shows a year,” she said. “We have one coming up in October, a haunted theater … it’s kind of like a haunted house, but dance-based.”

Hensley said the studio works very hard to put on full shows so students can be involved in more than just a dance recital. She said many of the studio’s students are interested in pursuing dance and performance careers in the future, and being involved in full shows gives them more experience in the performing arts.

“These kids live in the studio. They are there eight to 10 hours a week,” Hensley said. “It’s what they like doing and, for many, this is the area they want to go into for their careers.”

The Dance Factory will present “The Greatest Showman” at CoMMA Performing Arts Center on Saturday, June 11, at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at www.commaonline.org or at the box office Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $23 plus tax for adults and $13 plus tax for youth 3-15 years old.

