Daniel, McHenry win Republican nominations; Genant earns Democratic nod

Incumbent Warren Daniel won the Republican nomination in the North Carolina Senate District 46 primary election, beating challenger Mark Crawford with all precincts reporting, according to unofficial results.

Daniel received 12,372 votes or 61.35% while Crawford received 7.795 votes or 38.65%.

District 46 includes Burke and McDowell counties and part of Buncombe County.

"I'm just thankful and humbled that the voters have chosen to let me be the Republican nominee again for the Senate," Daniel said.

Daniel, who has held the seat since 2013, is a Morganton native and a graduate of West Point who earned his J.D. from UNC Chapel Hill. Daniel has practiced law at the Daniel Law Firm in Morganton since 2000.

During his time in the N.C. Senate, Daniel has served on several committees including the 2019-20 and 2021-22 Redistricting and Elections Committee, which is responsible for redrawing North Carolina election maps.

Crawford is a native of Black Mountain and also a graduate of West Point. After serving briefly in the 2001-02 N.C. House, Crawford regularly waged unsuccessful campaigns for a number of different local and state offices over the last two decades.

Daniel took Burke County in a landslide by a more than 5,400 vote margin but struggled in McDowell and Buncombe, taking McDowell by just 89 votes and coming up short in Buncombe, Crawford's home county, by more than 200 votes.

"Half of my district is new counties with part of Buncombe and all of McDowell," Daniel said. "I think the primary shows us the work we need to do to get to know the people in the new counties, so that's something we will be focusing on."

As the projected Republican nominee, Daniel will go on to face Democrat Billy Martin in the general election on Nov. 8.

U.S. House of Representatives District 10

In the race for the Republican nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives District 10, incumbent Patrick McHenry, of Denver, N.C., took home the to win with 49,807 votes or 68.09% with all precincts reporting, according to unofficial results. McHenry, who has held the seat since 2005, faced four Republican primary challengers.

On the democratic side, Pam Genant, of Burke County, won the nomination over Michael Felder. Genant received 12,944 votes or 77.43% and Felder received 3,773 votes or 22.57% with all precincts reporting, according to unofficial results.

District 10 includes Alexander, Burke, Catawba, Iredell and Lincoln counties, northwest Gaston County, eastern Rutherford County and a small section of southeastern Caldwell County.

McHenry and Genant will face off in the general election.

Unofficial results will be certified during canvassing on May 27.

Unofficial results from all precincts will be reported by The News Herald on Wednesday.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com. Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.