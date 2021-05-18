DAR member receives national recognition for cemetery preservation

She and other chapter members are working to clean gravestones and preserve Obeth (pronounced “OH-bith”) Cemetery in the Paddy’s Creek section of Lake James State Park, where more of Kiser’s ancestors are buried. One ancestor, William Fullwood, fought in the Revolutionary War in South Carolina with Francis Marion. Known as "the Swamp Fox," Marion was “considered one of the fathers of modern guerrilla warfare and maneuver warfare,” according to his biography.

Civil War and Revolutionary War veterans are buried at Obeth, including Revolutionary War patriot the Rev. John Gibbs. The oldest grave found is from 1809. Kiser and other workers have found an additional 15 to 20 graves after cleaning up the grounds. Many of those buried there have descendants living in Burke County.

Kiser is concerned that the cemetery is in danger from overgrown trees.

“We need funds for tree removal,” she said. “The trees are on graves, and when they fall, they will crush stones, rip graves and the roots will raise and break stones in their path.”

The state park has cooperated with Kiser’s work, but doesn’t have the budget to help other than to maintain the area after the work is done.