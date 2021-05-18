DAR member receives national recognition for cemetery preservation

Andrea Bennett Kiser of Morganton was heartbroken last summer when she discovered that the cemetery where four of her grandparents were buried was overgrown, unkempt and barely accessible.
Rather than curse the darkness, she lit a candle and coordinated a community effort to restore the cemetery.
Honored by the Quaker Meadows Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution for her 134 hours of work at the Gilboa Cemetery and featured in The News Herald for her efforts, she has now been awarded national recognition.
Representatives from the DAR presented Kiser with its Historic Preservation Recognition Award at a chapter meeting May 11.
“I wish every forgotten cemetery could find a savior such as Andrea,” said Sally Patterson, national vice chair of the DAR's Historic Preservation Committee, in a written statement.
The chapter praised her as well.
“She launched a communitywide effort to preserve and protect not only the cemetery, but the Gilboa Methodist Church, the oldest Methodist church in our county and much of western North Carolina,” said Marsha Riddle, chair of the chapter's historic preservation committee.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Gilboa Methodist was built in 1879 for a congregation established in 1793. The church and cemetery sit off U.S. 64 in the Salem community.
The Western Conference of the United Methodist Church owns the property, which has been unused since the 1940s except for special events.
“We are deeply grateful for her work and perseverance,” the Rev. Dana A. McKim, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Morganton, wrote about Kiser. “While she started alone, she has amassed an army through a Facebook group, ‘Lest We Forget, Gilboa Remembered.’ She has raised thousands of dollars for renovation and organized a clean-up of the church.”
Janie Matthews, vice regent of the Quaker Meadows Chapter, shared what was involved in the community effort.
“The scope of the project included replacing a sagging gate; road work that included grading and spreading; planting grass seed on the road shoulders after overhanging briars and poison ivy were cut back; paving a section of the road that connects to Highway 64; cutting saplings growing on the graves; enlisting Boy Scouts (Troop 899 from Denton’s Chapel Methodist Church) and their fathers to clear the edge of encroaching forest; cleaning gravestones using D2 product; and encouraging descendants to purchase flat markers to lay in at the foot of the weathered ones.”
Kiser said she’s not seeking praise for her work, she just wants support for maintaining Gilboa. The experience has inspired her to take on another project as well.
She and other chapter members are working to clean gravestones and preserve Obeth (pronounced “OH-bith”) Cemetery in the Paddy’s Creek section of Lake James State Park, where more of Kiser’s ancestors are buried. One ancestor, William Fullwood, fought in the Revolutionary War in South Carolina with Francis Marion. Known as "the Swamp Fox," Marion was “considered one of the fathers of modern guerrilla warfare and maneuver warfare,” according to his biography.
Civil War and Revolutionary War veterans are buried at Obeth, including Revolutionary War patriot the Rev. John Gibbs. The oldest grave found is from 1809. Kiser and other workers have found an additional 15 to 20 graves after cleaning up the grounds. Many of those buried there have descendants living in Burke County.
Kiser is concerned that the cemetery is in danger from overgrown trees.
“We need funds for tree removal,” she said. “The trees are on graves, and when they fall, they will crush stones, rip graves and the roots will raise and break stones in their path.”
The state park has cooperated with Kiser’s work, but doesn’t have the budget to help other than to maintain the area after the work is done.
People interested in helping to preserve the cemetery can send funds to N. Harris, DAR Treasurer, 5110 Sherbourne Court, Morganton NC 28655. Write “Obeth” on the check memo line.
Kiser said she also would like to track down a photo of Obeth Church, which used to stand on the property, but has since been destroyed. Anyone who has a photo of the church can contact her at 828-584-2861 or thatsthelaststraw@charter.net.
To visit Obeth, enter the N.C. 126 entrance of Lake James State Park, travel 1.1 miles into the park to a dirt driveway on the right, which leads to the cemetery.