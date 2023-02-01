Darin & Brooke Aldridge return to the stage

VALDESE - The 2022-23 Bluegrass at the Rock season plays on as dynamic duo, Darin & Brooke Aldridge take the stage Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Old Rock School. The award-winning husband and wife act will be returning to Valdese after several impressive performances in years past, continually generating a great deal of interest among bluegrass patrons each season.

“Armed with the talents of the proverbial triple-threat of uniquely distinctive singing, commanding instrumental skills, and accomplished songwriting, Darin and Brooke continue to ascend to new heights in the industry while maintaining their easy-going, down-to-earth connection with audiences everywhere," their website says. "Brooke is a four-time consecutive winner for Female Vocalist of the Year for the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA). She was nominated for a fifth time in 2021. Once a six-year member of The Country Gentlemen with the late Charlie Waller, Darin is a former IBMA Mentor of the Year and a truly gifted singer and multi-instrumentalist.

"Together with their band – Billy Gee on bass, Samantha Snyder on fiddle, and Jacob Metz on banjo and resonator guitar – Darin and Brooke were recognized with the IBMA’s nomination for 2021 Vocal Group of the Year. They have had multiple nominations over the years from the IBMA, the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA), and the Inspirational Country Music Association. They have enjoyed top spots on the Billboard, SiriusXM, Bluegrass Today, Bluegrass Unlimited, Americana/Roots, and Gospel charts. Their music videos have been featured on Country Music Television (CMT), CMT Edge, Great American Country (GAC), Bluegrass Ridge TV, and The Bluegrass Situation. Their television appearances include PBS’ Mountain Stage, Songs of the Mountain and Music City Roots; RFD-TV’s Larry’s Country Diner, Country’s Family Reunion, and The Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour; Great American Gospel, The Bluegrass Road, and Blue Highways TV. Their long-held dream to one day play the Grand Ole Opry came true on July 4, 2017, and since then, they have graced the Opry stage more than 35 times.”

Tickets are currently available at a pre-sale price of $27 and will also be available for purchase at the door the night of the show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase. Concert attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the charming downtown district Valdese offers visitors. Enjoy dinner at one of 10 locally owned restaurants or shopping at multiple unique shops and boutiques. For more information on Valdese events and full lineup of the 22-23 Bluegrass at the Rock Season, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129. For more information on Darin & Brooke Aldridge, visit darinandbrookealdridge.com.