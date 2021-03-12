Daughter takes reins of congregation, ministry

For more than 25 years, New Hope in Christ Baptist Church has stood at 416 Bouchelle St. in the center of the Mountain View neighborhood, northwest of uptown Morganton. Until December, the church was pastored by the Rev. Max Bristol, a Morganton native with 30 years of ministry experience. Under his leadership, New Hope in Christ became the neighborhood’s spiritual center and a bold voice proclaiming that there is no one beyond the reach of God’s grace.
Since Bristol’s death, his daughter, the Rev. Latrese Lyerly, will lead the church forward. Before stepping into her new role as pastor, Lyerly served as a minister in the church under her father’s guidance since preaching her first sermon on Mother’s Day of 2014.
Bristol was born in Morganton in 1958. Although his family lived on Bouchelle Street, he spent much of his childhood with Bernice Mooney Friday, who raised him as her own. As a child, Friday took Bristol to St. James Holiness Church in the Lake James community, where he began feeling a call to preach at 9 years old. Reasoning that he was too young to preach, Bristol tried to put the thoughts of pastoral ministry out of his mind. Over the years, however, the desire to preach kept resurfacing until, in his early 30s, Bristol finally answered the call.
In a memoir written for his family, Bristol wrote that he had been going through a period of deep unhappiness until he was praying one night.
“The same voice that had spoken to me over 20 years earlier said, ‘Until you do what I’ve called you to do, you’re always going to be miserable,’” Bristol recounted.
Bristol was licensed to preach at Logan Memorial Baptist Church on March 19, 1989, before being approached by Zion Baptist Church to lead its new Baptist mission in Hidden Valley. Under Bristol’s ministry, the mission grew into New Hope in Christ Baptist Church, constructing the current church building on Bouchelle Street in 1994 with the Catawba River Baptist Association’s help.
From the very beginning, one of the hallmarks of Bristol’s career was his dedication to prison ministry. For almost 30 years, he faithfully led a team from New Hope in Christ to regularly visit three area prisons, conducting Bibles studies and worship services for inmates at Western Youth Institution, Foothills Correctional and Marion Correctional. Bristol wrote that his passion for prison ministry came from watching his father convicted and imprisoned during his childhood.
“I vowed that I would work to try to prevent people from going to prison,” Bristol wrote. “My passion for prison ministry comes from knowing that not everybody in prison has a criminal mind, and they need somebody to care for them.”
Bristol’s passion also drove New Hope in Christ Baptist Church to reach out to their neighborhood with the message that no one is beyond the reach of God’s love
“Recently, we’ve been at the church probably seven days a week, just having the doors open,” Lyerly explained. “If someone is walking by and they see the lights on, and the doors open, they could stop in and say ‘I need prayer,’ or ‘I’m going through something,’ and we could be there for them.”
According to Lyerly, her father has left the church with a strong foundation on which to build.
“He taught in such a way and served God in such a way that produced leaders,” she said. “He didn’t want people to be dependent on him to get a prayer through or to read the word for them.”
Lyerly said Bristol left what she calls ‘The Battle Plan,’ a defined discipleship strategy to produce leaders and address the internal church matters. This plan’s four pillars are a focus on personal salvation, reading the Bible, praying together, and gathering for regular corporate worship.
“It’s a plan to help believers to stay connected and continue to build and grow in their relationship to God,” Lyerly said. “So, if you get lost or weary, all you have to do is pick back up on the plan.”
Lyerly credits this strong foundation with helping the church continue to thrive despite losing its founding shepherd in such an uncertain time.
“That’s why God knits us together,” she said. “That pressure that we’ve felt during this time has only allowed the manifestation of God’s power through us together. He gives us the power to continue on by preaching the gospel and telling people about the goodness of the Lord, offering hope to those who have no hope, and being that light on a hill that can’t be hid.”