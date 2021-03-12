Daughter takes reins of congregation, ministry

“Recently, we’ve been at the church probably seven days a week, just having the doors open,” Lyerly explained. “If someone is walking by and they see the lights on, and the doors open, they could stop in and say ‘I need prayer,’ or ‘I’m going through something,’ and we could be there for them.”

According to Lyerly, her father has left the church with a strong foundation on which to build.

“He taught in such a way and served God in such a way that produced leaders,” she said. “He didn’t want people to be dependent on him to get a prayer through or to read the word for them.”

Lyerly said Bristol left what she calls ‘The Battle Plan,’ a defined discipleship strategy to produce leaders and address the internal church matters. This plan’s four pillars are a focus on personal salvation, reading the Bible, praying together, and gathering for regular corporate worship.

“It’s a plan to help believers to stay connected and continue to build and grow in their relationship to God,” Lyerly said. “So, if you get lost or weary, all you have to do is pick back up on the plan.”

Lyerly credits this strong foundation with helping the church continue to thrive despite losing its founding shepherd in such an uncertain time.

“That’s why God knits us together,” she said. “That pressure that we’ve felt during this time has only allowed the manifestation of God’s power through us together. He gives us the power to continue on by preaching the gospel and telling people about the goodness of the Lord, offering hope to those who have no hope, and being that light on a hill that can’t be hid.”