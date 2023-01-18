 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Day of Service

On Monday, more than 30 volunteers gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Alphabet Lane in Morganton with rakes, leaf blowers, shovels and trash bags to clean up the park in honor of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Organized by the Burke County Branch of the NAACP, volunteers from several local neighborhoods, churches and community organizations removed leaves, downed tree limbs and trash from the park and then enjoyed a time of refreshments and fellowship after the work was completed.

