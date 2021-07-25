Deaf/blind resident holds true to vision for life - Burke County Notebook

She believes some hearing and sighted people have a misconception that all deaf/blind individuals are completely deaf and blind, but there are varying degrees of ability.

“Every person with hearing or vision loss, they are their own individual person,” Lea said. “They have their own individual challenges. They have their own needs and abilities.”

She said another misconception is that deaf/blind people can’t do things.

“People need to become aware and educated that deaf/blind people can honestly do anything,” Lea said. “Deaf/blind people can live independently, and many, many do. Unfortunately, there are some who have kind of fallen through the cracks. They’re living with their families and don’t have the opportunity to live independently. It’s unfortunate they can’t reach out to other people who are like them or who can understand them.

“I’m fortunate that I do live independently and have connected with people at deaf/blind camps and conferences. I’ve got technology where I can connect with others, but there are some people that don’t have that access, and then their skills become more and more limited. The key is support. Having a good support system and assistance helps them to be able to live on their own.”

Lea is both living proof of that and an inspiration to all.

Tammie Gercken is a staff writer at The News Herald and a member of the Morganton Writers’ Group.