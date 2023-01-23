Deaf school director to share mission, vision

The History Museum of Burke County will welcome Mark Patrick, director of the North Carolina School for the Deaf, who will discuss his work at 10 a.m. Thursday at the museum as part of its “Coffee at the Museum” series.

“I will give a brief history of our program and discuss the mission and vision that drives our school and student achievements,” Patrick said.

NCSD is a public separate school which serves students from pre-K to 12th grade, ages 3-22, who present with a documented hearing loss. The school was established in Morganton in 1891 and opened to students in 1894. NCSD provides services to students in the 46 westernmost counties of the state.

Patrick began his career in education in 1990, while still a student at Freedom High School, as a bus driver. He earned a Master of School Administration from Appalachian State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Special Education from Appalachian State University after transferring credits from Western Piedmont Community College. Other positions he has held include day care assistant, special education teacher assistant, special education teacher, principal and director of exceptional children. Fourteen of the more than 30 years of his educational experience has taken place at NCSD.

Patrick serves on numerous boards, including the boards of the Burke County Public Library and Morganton Day School, where he serves as chair.

He emphasizes how important the work of NCSD is and said he is proud of the accomplishments the school has made over the last three years under his leadership. The school provided educational services through the pandemic, as did all academic programs. Additionally, the school was successful with regaining dual accreditations from the Conference of Educational Administrators of Schools and Programs for the Deaf and COGNIA (a nonprofit, nongovernmental organization that accredits primary and secondary schools throughout the US and internationally) in March of 2022. In addition, NCSD completed a comprehensive strategic plan in June of 2022.

“The work that has been completed in three years is truly an amazing accomplishment,” Patrick said. “The school has one of the strongest leadership teams, whose knowledge, skills and abilities has made all of this possible. All departments worked tirelessly to meet all requirements for both accreditation teams and the strategic plan.

“The accreditation team from CEASD came onsite and visited all departments, including academic, dormitory, student health, child nutrition and student safety, to name just a few. The collaborative and cohesive efforts of all departments of NCSD have resulted in an accredited and successful program for deaf and hard-of-hearing students.”

He said he welcomes anyone to come and visit the school and see the program and grounds any time.

Patrick’s presentation Thursday at the museum is free and open to the community. For more information, contact the museum at 828-437-1777.