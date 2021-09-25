 Skip to main content
Death investigation underway, person of interest sought
Death investigation underway, person of interest sought

crime scene

Police are searching for a suspect after a body was found on Burkemont Avenue in Morngaton on Saturday night.

 Sydni Hall, The News Herald

A person of interest is being sought after a man was found dead at his home on Burkemont Avenue Saturday night.

Police are looking for an 18-year-old, heavy set white male with brown hair wearing a blue flannel-type hoodie and blue jeans after a man was found dead at 308 Burkemont Ave. in Morganton, said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The man being sought is considered a person of interest at this point in the investigation, Lander said. He asked the public not to approach him but to instead call 911 if he’s seen.

Police were called to the home at 7:09 p.m., Lander said. Additional information has not yet been released.

Burkemont Avenue is closed from Patton Street to Bolick Place while police investigate the scene. Lander said the road would be closed for hours because of the investigation.

Burke County REACT and Burke County EMS also responded to the scene along with MDPS.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

