A well-known photographer lost his house and likely almost all of his belongings in a fire Monday afternoon.

It was 5:48 p.m. when the Morganton Department of Public Safety was dispatched to 100 Crestview Lane off St. Mary’s Church Road – home to former News Herald photographer and Studio Graphics owner Andy Hern, said MDPS Capt. Israel Gibson.

The fire started in the carport area of the home, and fire investigators believe it may have been caused by Hern’s vehicle, Gibson said.

The home was a total loss.

From the outside of the home, the damage doesn’t look nearly as extensive as it actually is. Pictures from inside show the kitchen where the microwave door appears to be melting off, soot covering every surface.

In the living room, where Hern was sitting when the fire started, ashes cover the furniture and floor. Insulation from where firefighters had to tear out walls to extinguish remaining hot spots sits in clumps around the room.

The fire likely burned fast, Gibson said. Hern’s step-daughter, Heather Brown, and granddaughter, Taylor Hylemon, said when they saw photos from inside the home, they were surprised he made it out without injuries.

“How he got out of there, I have no idea,” Brown said.

The house, though, wasn’t so lucky. Gibson said it was a total loss.

It’s the home where Brown and Hylemon grew up, and Hylemon shared a photo of the bedroom where she spent most of her childhood.

“I spent the first 12 years of my life there,” Hylemon said. “That was my bedroom, so all of my memories that were in that bedroom are gone. All of my pictures from when I was little, we managed to save a couple. All of my childhood stuffed animals that I grew up with. Every card, letter that I had ever gotten growing up like that was in there too. It was just a shock to walk up there and just see it like that.”

Brown said it was so shocking to Hern, he didn’t even call his relatives at first.

“I said, ‘why did you call us?’” Brown said. “And he said, ‘I didn’t know what to say.’”

Hern has spent around 60 years as a photographer, only selling his business, Studio Graphics, a few years ago. His jobs have included working as a staff photographer for The News Herald, serving as an EMT and taking autopsy photos when the procedures were conducted here in Burke County. Brown said he’s even delivered a baby before.

Hylemon and Brown have started a GoFundMe to help Hern, and it had raised more than $2,500 by noon Wednesday.

They said it was amazing to see the community coming together to support the man who helped raise them.

“Knowing that everybody is struggling themselves, we’re very appreciative,” Brown said. “I think Andy would appreciate how many people are helping him.”

Anyone who is interested in donating to the fundraiser can visit https://gofund.me/4023ecc2 to learn more.