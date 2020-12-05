December is Poinsettia Month

Many homes in the area will have one or more poinsettias in residence for the holiday season. This holiday plant is a native of Mexico and was first introduced to this country in the 1800s by Joel Poinsett, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico.

The poinsettia is a tropical plant, and keeping it healthy and vigorous in our climate does take some specialized care. Care should be taken when buying a poinsettia to keep it away from wind and cold. The plant should not be placed in the trunk of the car and needs to be taken home as soon as possible and put in a warm location. They do not tolerate drafts, nor do they like hot air from heat vents or fireplaces. Poinsettias do best at temperatures between 50 and 75 degrees. Light requirements are also pretty specific. Poinsettias like bright indirect light, but not full sun. Direct sunlight will fade the brightly colored bracts of the plant.

When choosing a poinsettia, pick a plant with dark green foliage and brightly colored bracts. Brown leaves and faded colors can mean that a plant has been chilled and is in a state of decline. Never buy a puny looking plant thinking that you can save it. The best way to enjoy a poinsettia is to buy a nice, healthy plant and enjoy it until it begins to fade. It is then best to discard the plant and purchase a new one next year.