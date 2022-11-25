Decision on cafeteria spend down plan tabled

The Burke County Board of Education met Monday, Nov. 21 and unanimously approved a slate of resolutions with one exception.

With two board members, Seth Hunt and Dr. Don Hemstreet absent, Lesile Taylor asked for the agenda to be amended, removing the consideration of the district’s cafeteria spend down plan.

“I know that Seth and Dr. Hemstreet, they had made some suggestions as well, at our last meeting to be able to have some detail on the plans for that,” Taylor said. “I think we should wait and discuss more and further whenever they’re here.”

This marks the second delay for the plan, which was originally on the board’s Oct. 3 agenda as an informational item. During that meeting, Hunt said he had a “plethora of questions” concerning the plan and asked for the presentation to be delayed until November.

The plan, developed to utilize the $3.55 million surplus in district’s Child Nutrition budget, had already been submitted to the state when it was originally to be presented the the board in October. Both Daniel Wall, BCPS child nutrition director, and Superintendent Mike Swan assured the board they will still be able to amend the plan, and nothing will be spent until the board approves it.

During the meeting, which lasted less than 20 minutes, the board recognized Burke County spelling bee champion Madelyn Hudson and runners-up Sullivan Zimmerman and Thanael Powell.

The board also unanimously approved a slate of budget resolutions including:

The 2021-22 post-budget resolution

The 2022-23 budget resolution

The quarterly financial report

The board also unanimously approved the 2022-23 school improvement plans and a host of policy revisions suggested by the North Carolina School Boards Association (NCSBA).

The board will meet again for a work session on Monday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Olive Hill Resource Center located at 509 W. Concord St. In Morganton.