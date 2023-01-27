Decision to start early could open district, board members to lawsuits, state says

Much is still unclear about the Burke County Board of Education’s pending decision on the 2023-24 school calendar.

For one, the board, despite signals that it wants to adopt an early start date, has pushed the decision back to gather more information and give all board members an opportunity to weigh in on the issue.

It is clear an early start date — Aug. 14 according to a proposal the board considered on Jan. 9 — would violate state law, under which Aug. 28 would be the earliest possible start date allowed next year.

It is still unclear, however, what violating the 2004 law mandating schools begin no earlier than “the Monday closest to Aug. 26” would mean for the district.

According to a statement from Allison Schafer, the General Counsel to the N.C. State Board of Education and the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (DPI), such a decision could place the district in “legal peril.”

The nature of that legal peril, however, is only beginning to come into focus this month. The school calendar statute does not list any specific penalties for non-compliance, and three Charlotte-area school districts — Rutherford County, Cleveland County and Gaston County — managed to open early this year unscathed.

But that all changed Jan. 9 when two Union County parents filed a lawsuit against Union County Public Schools for its December decision to start the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 9. The suit asks the court to invalidate the calendar, calling the decision “the willful failure of a school board member to follow the law.”

Requests from North Carolina’s tourism industry were a significant driver in the passage of the current school calendar law in 2004. Vince Chelena, executive director of the North Carolina Travel Industry Association (NCTIA), told The News Herald this is because August is a critical month, not just for the tourism industry but for many North Carolinians who plan their vacations around school calendars.

“North Carolina families want to vacation in August,” he said. “35,000 small tourism businesses earn as much as 75% of their income during the summer months, and their families count on a busy August to make ends meet for the rest of the year.”

According to Chelena, Union County is not the only place where parents and business owners are upset.

“We have received a significant number of calls this year from across the state as more school districts seek to pass illegal calendars,” he said.

He said his office has not yet received any calls from Burke County.

Tamika Walker Kelly, North Carolina Association of Educators president, sees things differently.

“We’ve included local calendar flexibility in our most recent iteration of our legislative priorities,” she told The News Herald. “We do believe that school calendar needs are best known by the community and the students and parents that the school board represents.”

She said local districts should have the flexibility they need to pass a calendar that meets the needs of their individual district. She believes the needs of teachers, students and families should be the first priority when deciding on a calendar and, in many cases, an early start, like the one being considered in Burke County, is what best meets those needs.

“We know a number of school districts have polled their parents and communities to find out what changes they would like,” Walker Kelly said. “Most recently, Gaston polled their parents and a lot of them wanted the calendar that ends the first semester before winter break.”

She said these schedules may also help with student performance.

“We know that ending the first semester before winter break allows students to have academic gains in their progress because it lessens the time between when they’ve completed their academic review of the material and when they take their end-of-course exams,” she said.

Burke County Board of Education Chair Wendi Craven agrees, saying her main concern is what is best for Burke County students, which she believes is an early start.

“It’s what’s best for kids, for all the children to start back to school when the community college starts,” she said.

Ultimately, Craven said she believes districts should have the flexibility to create a calendar that meets the specific needs of that district.

Board member Leslie Ritchie Taylor agrees.

“I am in favor of an early start,” she said.

She cited her experience as the parent of a high school student who had to take his exams after the two-week holiday break. She feels like this set up has the potential to negatively affect student success.

“What that does is create a negative impact on student success,” Ritchie Taylor said. “It also negatively impacts teacher success which completely works against what (the board’s) goals are.”

Still, Craven said the board is not going to rush into a decision.

“We have until April,” she told The News Herald, then clarifying that she believes the board will come to a decision long before the April 1 deadline.

The matter originally was slated to be voted on at the Jan. 23 regular called meeting, but Craven said she asked Superintendent Mike Swan to strike the item from the agenda.

“I just think it would be best to hold off another month,” she told The News Herald. “I want to make sure all the board members are educated before we make a decision like that.”