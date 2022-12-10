Decluttering home may help improve health

Having a healthy lifestyle means more than just eating healthy and getting plenty of physical activity. Living in a healthy environment plays an important role in the prevention of chronic diseases and accidents. Ensuring your home is safe inside and out creates a healthy home and lifestyle.

Clutter accumulates in our homes over the years. We have clutter in our homes because we have emotional attachments to items, or a strong desire to not waste anything that could be used again. Sometimes, the clutter comes from the lack of an organizational system that works for your family or poor time management.

If we reduce clutter, we have a safer home because of reducing tripping hazards. We experience reduced stress, improved relationships and clearer thinking. Reducing clutter also gives us a sense of accomplishment.

To begin decluttering your home, set manageable goals. Focus on one drawer, one closet or one room at a time. Adopt the “five in five” strategy. Set a timer for five minutes. Everyone in the household finds five things to put away, donate or throw away. To move forward, establish a household rule that for every item brought into the house, one item must go out. Start small and work toward a clutter free home.