Dedicated women reclaim ancestors’ memory

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck and slowed everyone down, Andrea Kiser of Morganton decided to cross an item off her bucket list. Andrea, a Burke County native, said, “I have two sets of grandparents, both Walkers, buried at Gilboa cemetery. I wanted to get new headstones for some in my family because the old ones would become unreadable at some point.”

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Gilboa Methodist Church is the oldest framed church in Burke County. It sits off U.S. 64 in the Salem community. The congregation dates to 1793, and the church was built in 1879. The Western Conference of the United Methodist Church owns the property, unused since the 1940s except for special events.

The earliest identified grave in the church cemetery is that of Nancy Thornberry, who died in 1825.

In July, Andrea got through the locked gate and drove to the church along an overgrown 1/3-mile dirt road deeply eroded by water drainage. Once at the cemetery, she said, “I could have cried when I saw it. So many bushes and weeds grew there that you couldn’t even see the headstones. Pine trees were growing up as tall as my head.”