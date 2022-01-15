Democrat and Burke resident Pam Genant enters race for congress (NC-13)

Pam Genant, a registered nurse and former officer in the United States Army, announced her candidacy Wednesday for the U.S. House of Representatives in North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District. Genant is the only Democratic candidate who lives in the 13th District.
Genant grew up in Waldoboro, a small fishing town in Maine. Her mother, Maggie, was a nursing assistant (CNA), and her father, Wayne, was a fisherman with a small, single-engine boat. Her parents taught her the meaning of hard work and the importance of helping your neighbor. In 1996, a little more than a year after her mom died in a car accident, Genant’s dad took his own life.
“Not a day goes by that I don’t miss them. But I carry in my heart the values they taught us – always work hard, help your neighbor. And that's why I’m running for the United States Congress,” said Genant.
After earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Genant was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army. She was deployed as a nurse at Womack Army Medical Center at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, during Operation Desert Storm. She served three years in active duty and more than four years in the reserves, rising to the rank of first lieutenant before being honorably discharged in 1994.
“The toughest part of serving in the military wasn’t carrying a rucksack or sleeping in 100-degree weather,” Genant said. “The toughest part was working in the NICU and caring for babies born with little or no chance of surviving. Words cannot explain the pain and grief I saw in mothers.”
Genant and her husband, Dr. Jackson Genant, have lived in Valdese for more than 23 years. They have two adult sons, Dallen and Phillip. She has been an active volunteer and leader in several local, state and national organizations, including Moms Rising, American Legion Local Post 322, American Legion Auxiliary and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.