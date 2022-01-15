Democrat and Burke resident Pam Genant enters race for congress (NC-13)

Pam Genant, a registered nurse and former officer in the United States Army, announced her candidacy Wednesday for the U.S. House of Representatives in North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District. Genant is the only Democratic candidate who lives in the 13th District.

Genant grew up in Waldoboro, a small fishing town in Maine. Her mother, Maggie, was a nursing assistant (CNA), and her father, Wayne, was a fisherman with a small, single-engine boat. Her parents taught her the meaning of hard work and the importance of helping your neighbor. In 1996, a little more than a year after her mom died in a car accident, Genant’s dad took his own life.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Not a day goes by that I don’t miss them. But I carry in my heart the values they taught us – always work hard, help your neighbor. And that's why I’m running for the United States Congress,” said Genant.

After earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Genant was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army. She was deployed as a nurse at Womack Army Medical Center at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, during Operation Desert Storm. She served three years in active duty and more than four years in the reserves, rising to the rank of first lieutenant before being honorably discharged in 1994.