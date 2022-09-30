Department celebrates new apparatus, improved ISO rating

Traditions have a strong footing in the fire service, something a local department highlighted earlier this month when it unveiled a new apparatus.

Brendletown Fire and Rescue celebrated its new fire engine with a push-in ceremony at the fire station on Bennett Road on Sept. 12.

The new fire truck has a larger pump and can hold than the department’s other apparatuses, said Brendletown Fire Chief Steve Johnson.

“Most of our trucks are 1,000 gallon per minute pumps and hold 1,000 gallons of water,” Johnson said. “This one’s a 1,500 gallon per minute pump, and has 1,900 gallons of water on it. It can almost carry two loads of water.”

During the push-in ceremony, firefighters pushed the apparatus into the fire station the way they would’ve done in the early days of firefighting.

Johnson said in the days of horse and buggy firefighting, firefighters would have to unhook the buggy from the horse and push it into the fire station when they returned from a call.

That was for a couple of reasons, Johnson said – the most obvious being that horses don’t go in reverse, and the other being if the buggies didn’t have the scent of the firefighters on them, the horses didn’t want anything to do with them.

As the years went on and technology advanced, the tradition of pushing the apparatus into the station remained, Johnson said.

This fire engine has been highly anticipated by the department, which ordered it in June of 2020 but just received it from the manufacturer in August, Johnson said. Production was slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its addition to their apparatus rotation is something else residents of the fire tax district can celebrate, Johnson said. It helped the department improve its ISO rating, which could give residents a better deal on their homeowners insurance.

The North Carolina Department of Insurance inspects departments every few years to make sure they have the bare minimum to be a fire department, Johnson said. That bare minimum rating is a score of 9.

That score improves depending on a department’s amount and types of equipment, training records, inter-departmental training with mutual-aid departments, community involvement and other items, Johnson said.

Just a couple months ago, Brendletown got word that its rating improved from a 6/9 to a 5/9, which could mean better home insurance rates for residents in their fire tax district.

He said residents should reach out to their insurance broker to make sure they’re getting the best rate possible with the new ISO rating.

The department, like others in Burke County, always is looking for community participation. Anyone interested in the department can come by their meetings every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the fire station on U.S. 64.