Department debuts tourism website

VALDESE -- The town of Valdese has a new website showcasing all of the tourist highlights of the area.

The Valdese Community Affairs and Tourism Department launched the website, visitvaldese.com, on Aug. 23, which provides information on amenities, businesses and downtown happenings in Valdese. Its user-friendly layout allows visitors to virtually explore the town and quickly navigate pages for attractions, town events, where to stay and what to do. They can preview local restaurants, parks, trails and local attractions through videos and images.

Created in partnership with VanNoppen Marketing of Morganton, the site boldly showcases the reasons to visit Valdese.

“Valdese is very excited to launch the new tourism website, which showcases all the reasons to plan a few days to explore,” said Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs and tourism for the town of Valdese. “Though a smaller town, Valdese truly has so much to offer, from our well-known celebrations to hidden gems of the town. The new site will provide a unique preview of everything Valdese.”

The website features detailed descriptions of each town attraction, along with striking photography provided by Valdese resident and freelance photographer, Jeri Boerger. A narrative of the town’s remarkable history is present throughout the design.