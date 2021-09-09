Department debuts tourism website

VALDESE -- The town of Valdese has a new website showcasing all of the tourist highlights of the area.
The Valdese Community Affairs and Tourism Department launched the website, visitvaldese.com, on Aug. 23, which provides information on amenities, businesses and downtown happenings in Valdese. Its user-friendly layout allows visitors to virtually explore the town and quickly navigate pages for attractions, town events, where to stay and what to do. They can preview local restaurants, parks, trails and local attractions through videos and images.
Created in partnership with VanNoppen Marketing of Morganton, the site boldly showcases the reasons to visit Valdese.
“Valdese is very excited to launch the new tourism website, which showcases all the reasons to plan a few days to explore,” said Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs and tourism for the town of Valdese. “Though a smaller town, Valdese truly has so much to offer, from our well-known celebrations to hidden gems of the town. The new site will provide a unique preview of everything Valdese.”
The website features detailed descriptions of each town attraction, along with striking photography provided by Valdese resident and freelance photographer, Jeri Boerger. A narrative of the town’s remarkable history is present throughout the design.
The site also shines a light on the spirited downtown district of Valdese, featuring a page for each unique local business, from bakeries to bait shops. Visitors can discover the wide variety of shops, restaurants and services offered in downtown, as well as be directed to business contact information.
“This new site will provide a way to highlight the unique businesses of Valdese while providing traffic to their own websites or social media pages,” Angi said. “Our number one goal in the community affairs and tourism department is to bring people to Valdese, and I believe this website will provide a great first impression of our quaint downtown.”
Visitors to the site can make use of an informative, detailed tool to assist with day trip planning, exploring local businesses, relocating or making plans to attend one of many town events throughout the year. An interactive map is a useful tool for enjoying the walkability of Valdese.
To explore the new town of Valdese tourism website for yourself, go to visitvaldese.com and begin exploring the unique aspects of charming Valdese.