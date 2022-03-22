Department dedicates new station, celebrates firefighters’ years of service

ICARD — Residents serviced by Icard Township Fire and Rescue now have a new station providing service to them.

The station sits at Old N.C. 10 and Miller Bridge Road, off Exit 116 on Interstate 40. It comes in addition to the department’s first station on First Avenue in Hildebran.

Members of the department and community gathered at the new station Sunday for a dedication ceremony, where Todd Eckard, chairman of the department’s board of directors, said the new station came as the community continues to experience growth with new businesses, schools and neighborhoods calling the Icard area home.

He presented a plaque to the community, which was accepted by Chester Berry, dedicating the station to the residents served by Icard Township Fire and Rescue who made the department’s success possible.

Brand Lingerfelt, chief of the fire department, said the new station should help the department obtain a lower Insurance Services Office rating at its next review. A lower rating would result in residents in the area served by the station getting a lower rate on their homeowner’s insurance.

The celebration not only marked the dedication of the new fire station, but also saw two lifelong firefighters be recognized for more than 50 years each in the fire service.

Mike Causey, state insurance commissioner and fire marshal, presented Carroll Reed and George Hollowell with the Order of the Guardian, an award that recognizes those who have dedicated more than 30 years of service in either the fire or insurance industry.

The firefighters also were recognized with awards from the department.

“Fifty years is a long time for any of us, and just bear in mind, how old we are,” Lingerfelt said. “George, Carroll, they both came to the fire department within just a couple months of each other, and are still with us, still active.”

Lingerfelt said Hollowell has served the department in just about every capacity imaginable, and still runs calls today.

“I see George every day on calls, that tells you the level he’s been for 50 years,” Lingerfelt said.

Reed served as an active firefighter for more than 20 years before joining the board of directors, on which he has served for more than 30 years, Lingerfelt said.

“As a fire chief, it just gives you that good, constant leadership,” Lingerfelt said. “The same folks, they’re experience in knowing what to do and how to do it.”

It was a little more special for Lingerfelt, who said both Hollowell and Reed served on the department’s board of directors when he was hired in 1990.

Both firefighters said they didn’t realize they were going to be receiving the awards they did Sunday. They said it felt good to be recognized that way, and were excited to see what’s next for the department.

“Hang in there,” Reed said. “They’ve done good, they’re a good bunch of people.”

Lingerfelt said he was proud to see so many members of the community turn out to support the department Sunday.

“I really appreciated the turnout yesterday,” Lingerfelt said. “We had over 100 folks there. Number one, the community recognizing that it’s theirs just as much as it is ours, and any time they want to stop by and take a look at things, make a visit, they’re more than welcome.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

