Department launches holiday tips video series to drive social media engagement

Once it catches fire, it only takes about four minutes for a live, dried-out Christmas tree to burn from its lowest boughs to the top.

That’s what firefighters from the Morganton Department of Public Safety showed during an experiment they filmed Thursday. With an old, unsellable tree donated by King’s Christmas Trees and using the emergency services training center at Western Piedmont Community College, they set out to make a PSA for the holiday season.

It’s one of several the department will be publishing on its Facebook page to help encourage safety this holiday season, said MDPS Lt. J. Beaver.

“We’ve discovered that a lot of this stuff that we’re talking about are things that a lot of people are already aware of,” Beaver said. “But a lot of times, it’s back in our subconscious and we don’t think about things. Everybody makes mistakes.”

He said the department has been taking reports lately of people whose valuables have gone missing after they left their cars unlocked. One woman had her car and valuables stolen a couple of weeks ago after she left it running with the doors unlocked to run in her home and grab a drink before leaving.

It’s easy to forget things when people get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, so Beaver said the department wanted to remind people of simple tips like making sure to lock their car doors, keeping valuables and purchases out of sight from passersby in their vehicles and taking them inside once they get home.

The fire element of the series will remind folks who might be using a live tree to water it daily and make sure to keep anything that could cause a fire far from the tree.

More than just sharing tips, the video series also gives people a chance to interact with the employees and get to know them a little better.

“They get to see our faces and hear our voices instead of just reading about it on a piece of paper or in Facebook post or a social media post,” Beaver said.

The department did a series around Halloween where they tried to teach Michael Myers what it takes to be a Public Safety Officer. While Myers didn’t make it through his probationary period, he did succeed in drawing more engagement with the department’s Facebook page.

Beaver said that translates into the department having an easier time communicating information to the public and getting tips that help solve crimes.

“We’ve found that there’ve been numerous cases that have been solved thanks to the assistance of identification from the public when we put something on Facebook alone,” Beaver said. “We try not to overburden the Facebook page with all the different things that happen, but the ones that we feel we’re stuck or hung up on, a lot of the community members are familiar with these people that we’re seeking information … on, and they are more than welcome to help.”

Some may be concerned the videos take away from the department’s time working, but Beaver said the videos usually involve MDPS employees when they’re off the clock.

“A lot of these videos that we’ve filmed over the last several months have involved officers on their day off, or after hours, after they’re already scheduled to go home,” Beaver said. “Some of the divisions that we did incorporate we did to show them in the line of duty, what they were doing at that time, we had to take that opportunity to film that while it was actually happening.”

Check out the department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MorgantonPublicSafety.