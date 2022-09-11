Department to celebrate 50th anniversary

A local volunteer fire department is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend.

West End Fire Department will celebrate 50 years of offering fire services to its community from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its station at 3776 Jamestown Road, Morganton.

A free lunch will be offered while supplies last, with live music, a dunking booth, face painting, door prizes like cups, pencils, fire hats, stickers and candy. Free fingerprinting will be done onsite, and different games like the fireman challenge, bucket brigade and balloon toss will be set up. Gift baskets also will be raffled off, and the department’s challenge coins will be available for purchase.

The department started back in 1972, West End Fire Chief Randall Brackett recalled. He had just moved to the area from the Carbon City area of Morganton where he had been a firefighter.

“The day after I moved, a person I knew came to the house and said, ‘we’re trying to organize a fire department, how about coming down tonight to the meeting?’” Brackett said.

The department had started laying bricks for the building, but was running low on funds and was having a meeting to get the community more enthusiastic about the fire department.

The money came in and about 25 people said they’d like to join the department, Brackett said. They started fire school, having classes in an old community building. The first fire truck was an old tanker truck that was converted into a fire truck.

“It had a crank start with a rope pump on the back of it,” Brackett said. “If you wanted to use or if you wanted to squirt water, you had to crank the pump with a rope, get it started and then it would flow water.”

The department has seen its share of tragedies through the years, Brackett said, with fatal fires, and a fireman who was shot to death while directing traffic at a structure fire.

Its humble beginnings have grown through the years, with the department first expanding to cover Jamestown Road up to Morganton city limits, then moving on to cover part of Benfield Landing Road to Canal Bridge.

Looking back on 50 years, Brackett described it simply with one word: “Wow.”

“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “It seems like it was only yesterday. I can remember starting just like it was yesterday, and it’s flown by. I look back and I think about all the things that have happened, and (think) ‘that can’t be, that can’t be. It hadn’t been but a few days since we started.’”

Brackett said he’s proud of everything the department has accomplished.

“We’ve got outstanding equipment,” Brackett said. “We’ve got, probably, $2 million worth of fire apparatus, we’ve got three really nice fire departments.”

Maintaining manpower is another point of pride, Brackett said.

“We’ve got 42 people in our fire department, and that’s pretty amazing in itself, to have that many people,” Brackett said. “A lot of our departments in the county are struggling to have 15 … I’m proud of the people that we have. We’ve got the best of the best.”

Volunteerism is something departments across the nation have been struggling with, and Brackett encouraged anyone interested to reach out to their local department and find out how they can get involved.

“I would encourage people to get involved, to go out and to help their fellow man,” Brackett said. “It’s a real issue and it’s a real need.”