Investigators found more than 80 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs after searching a house earlier this month.

Amanda Kaye Reed, 41, of Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance after a search warrant was executed at a home Aug. 11, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at Reed’s home at 123 Amherst Road in conjunction with the Morganton Department of Public Safety, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety K-9, the release said. Investigators said they found 83 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 1.3 grams of suspected fentanyl and multiple opioids, according to the release.

Reed was charged after the search warrant was executed. She was taken before a magistrate, who set her bond at $100,000 secured.

She has a previous conviction of selling or delivering a Schedule II controlled substance from 2020, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.