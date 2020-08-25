 Skip to main content
Deputies looking for missing teen
Deputies are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen early Sunday morning.

Wyatt Brian Meyers, 13, is described as a 5-foot-5-inch white male who weighs about 130 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Meyers was last seen at 2 a.m. at his home on Windy Woods Drive in Morganton, the release said. He was discovered missing along with his Xbox. It’s not clear what he was wearing at the time he left his home.

He is not believed to be in danger at this time, the release said.

Anyone with information about Wyatt is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.

