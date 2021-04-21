Derek Chauvin conviction sparks conversation in Morganton

Less than 30 minutes after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd on Tuesday afternoon, The News Herald got reactions from those who had gathered downtown to discuss Morganton’s Confederate monument on the historic courthouse square.

Here were some of the reactions to the verdict handed down in Chauvin’s trial.

“Well I think it was a just verdict. I think it’s somber to be honest. It’s a just verdict and it should have been that way. At the same time I wonder what it will do with police overall. People, really noble people who desire to go into police, hopefully people will still find that being a police officer is very noble work. The good candidates for being a policeman will still come out. So that’s the other part for me making sure that, yes, indeed, I think it was a just verdict, but at the same time I’m not jumping around and leaping for joy that someone’s life, for a good part of his life is going to be in there. But at the same time I’m grateful that the family has been found justice.”

— Rev. George Logan