Derek Chauvin conviction sparks conversation in Morganton

Less than 30 minutes after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd on Tuesday afternoon, The News Herald got reactions from those who had gathered downtown to discuss Morganton’s Confederate monument on the historic courthouse square.
Here were some of the reactions to the verdict handed down in Chauvin’s trial.
“Well I think it was a just verdict. I think it’s somber to be honest. It’s a just verdict and it should have been that way. At the same time I wonder what it will do with police overall. People, really noble people who desire to go into police, hopefully people will still find that being a police officer is very noble work. The good candidates for being a policeman will still come out. So that’s the other part for me making sure that, yes, indeed, I think it was a just verdict, but at the same time I’m not jumping around and leaping for joy that someone’s life, for a good part of his life is going to be in there. But at the same time I’m grateful that the family has been found justice.”
— Rev. George Logan
“I am very relieved. I watched that video long ago when it first came out and it seemed to me obvious that he had been murdered. I’m very relieved that somebody is going to be held accountable. I believe that this sends a very powerful signal to the police of the nation that there must be some changes. I have seen some things in the news that gives me hope. I’m very hopeful that some changes will be made. I think most policemen want to do the right thing and want to do good for people, but we need reform, this must stop.”
- Leslie Kern
“I’m relieved and thrilled that he’s held accountable.”
- Lawrence Camp
“I am encouraged by this verdict. It’s the first time I have known this to happen, because there have just been so many times that they were not held responsible and I could just not see any kind of defense for that. I feel like I looked at a lynching, a normal lynching. Thank God for videos because this has gone on for years and years that I have known this to happen. Whenever our sons are out on the roads and right now when my grandsons are traveling, I am really upset until they get where they’re going. So I am encouraged by this, it’s the first time I’ve know it to happen and I hope this is a good sign.”
- Jeanne Fleming
“I was relieved and really happy because I know a lot of these trials end up with the murderer getting free or not being convicted. So to see that it’s kind of changing in a way that the conviction did happen, it made me feel really good and like our lives actually do matter.”
- Jasmine Hunt
“I feel like there has finally been some justice and I hope that other good things will follow after this.”
- Lauren Lacombe
“I think that justice has finally been served. I think that this is a great learning opportunity for our country to understand the severity and the behavior of the police and how we need to address this and how we need to fix this. I think this is a good time for us to reflect as a country and where we’re headed and what we’re going to do in order to prevent this type of thing from happening again.”
- Kristi Carriker
