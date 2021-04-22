DEVELOPING: CHS Blue Ridge to separate from Atrium, partner with UNC Health Care

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge announced Thursday morning its plans to separate from Atrium Health and partner with UNC Health Care.

J. Michael Bridges, chair of CHSBR’s board of directors, made the announcement at a press conference Thursday morning.

“On behalf of the entire Blue Ridge board of directors, we are pleased to announce that we have signed a non-binding letter of intent with UNC Health for Blue Ridge to become part of the UNC Health family through a comprehensive management services agreement,” Bridges said Thursday morning. “Our board of directors is singularly focused on doing everything we can to secure the very best future for local health care in the Unifour region.”

The partnership will help keep care local, Bridges said.

“Both of our organizations share a commitment to rural health care, and will focus together on delivering an even higher level of care for those that we serve,” Bridges said. “Joining UNC Health will allow Blue Ridge to increase specialty services and grow access to an expanded network of care right here in our region.”

In a press release from the hospital, it said the partnership between Blue Ridge and UNC Health will: