DEVELOPING: CHS Blue Ridge to separate from Atrium, partner with UNC Health Care

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge announced Thursday morning its plans to separate from Atrium Health and partner with UNC Health Care.
J. Michael Bridges, chair of CHSBR’s board of directors, made the announcement at a press conference Thursday morning.
“On behalf of the entire Blue Ridge board of directors, we are pleased to announce that we have signed a non-binding letter of intent with UNC Health for Blue Ridge to become part of the UNC Health family through a comprehensive management services agreement,” Bridges said Thursday morning. “Our board of directors is singularly focused on doing everything we can to secure the very best future for local health care in the Unifour region.”
The partnership will help keep care local, Bridges said.
“Both of our organizations share a commitment to rural health care, and will focus together on delivering an even higher level of care for those that we serve,” Bridges said. “Joining UNC Health will allow Blue Ridge to increase specialty services and grow access to an expanded network of care right here in our region.”
In a press release from the hospital, it said the partnership between Blue Ridge and UNC Health will:
- Build a leading health care option for UNC Health’s Mountain Region. We will do this over time by joining forces to create a hub for coordination of care in the area with our leadership teams and boards working closely together;
- Form a high-performing network of facilities and clinicians focused on providing the best patient care, increasing affordability and efficiency, engaging with patients and local communities to elevate public health, and keeping more care local by increasing access to primary and higher-level specialty services;
- Enhance and grow Blue Ridge’s clinical programs and service lines including adding appropriate specialty health care services at Blue Ridge and UNC Health facilities;
- Improve access to research and clinical trials for citizens across the Unifour region;
- Maintain and enhance employee and provider satisfaction and retention;
- Leverage UNC Health’s existing population health solutions to the benefit of the residents of the Mountain Region; and
- Collectively explore innovative rural health care models that will make UNC Health and Blue Ridge a leader in value-based care regionally and across the state.
The transition will not impact patients at this point, and the timeline still is being finalized, Bridges said.
“As we move through the process, we remain focused on providing patients with the same quality health care services they have come to know and expect from us,” Bridges said. “Our organizations are similar in many ways, and I’m certain Blue Ridge will fit in well with the UNC family of hospitals.”
The partnership is a natural fit, Bridges said. He expected the potential partnership to be finalized around the end of the year.
Blue Ridge employees found out about the change Thursday morning, according to a hospital representative.
The News Herald has requested a comment from Atrium Health.
This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available.
