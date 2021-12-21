Diner to feed homeless, lonely on Christmas Day

This year marks the fourth year Carolina Diner has hosted the special holiday event for Burke County residents in need. Penland said he has been surprised by the number of people the diner has drawn over the years and looks forward to a large crowd again this year.

“The first year was the busiest,” he said. “It has gone down a little bit since then, but we still serve between 100 and 150. There are quite a few homeless people here in Morganton, and this is something we can do to give back to the community.”

As a Christian business owner, Penland sees this outreach as an essential part of how he connects his faith with his community role as a business owner.

“We’re a Christian-based restaurant; we have Scripture all over the walls,” he said. “The Bible says to take care of the homeless, the needy and the widows, so that puts it into perspective for me.”

Reaching out to neighbors in need is not just something Penland and The Carolina Diner relegate to the holiday season. He said the restaurant always has an area set aside for coats, clothing, blankets, socks and other necessities. People are encouraged to take whatever they need, and regular customers often bring in items to share with others in need.