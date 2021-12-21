Diner to feed homeless, lonely on Christmas Day

For the fourth year in a row, a local restaurant will offer a free Christmas dinner for homeless people in Burke County on Christmas Day.
The Carolina Diner in Morganton will open its doors from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday for a special Christmas dinner for anyone who needs a place to go for the holiday. The restaurant will partner with The Rock Church to offer van rides to and from the restaurant for those who lack transportation, diner owner Jonathan Penland said.
The diner will serve a traditional Christmas dinner with ham, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, a roll, dessert and a drink, he said. In addition to the eat-in option, he and other volunteers from the church will deliver to-go boxes to the residents of several local homeless camps and to Options Inc.
“The church outreach team passed out a bunch of flyers already,” Penland said. “We’ll also have a van to pick them up, bring them to the diner so they can eat and take them back.”
In addition to serving homeless people, he said he wants the event to be a place where anyone who doesn’t have anywhere to go for Christmas can enjoy the food and togetherness of a large holiday gathering.
“It’s not just for homeless people; it’s also for people who don’t have family or don’t have anywhere to go on Christmas,” Penland said. “We put it on the flyer as well: ‘Don’t spend Christmas alone. Come eat with us.’”
This year marks the fourth year Carolina Diner has hosted the special holiday event for Burke County residents in need. Penland said he has been surprised by the number of people the diner has drawn over the years and looks forward to a large crowd again this year.
“The first year was the busiest,” he said. “It has gone down a little bit since then, but we still serve between 100 and 150. There are quite a few homeless people here in Morganton, and this is something we can do to give back to the community.”
As a Christian business owner, Penland sees this outreach as an essential part of how he connects his faith with his community role as a business owner.
“We’re a Christian-based restaurant; we have Scripture all over the walls,” he said. “The Bible says to take care of the homeless, the needy and the widows, so that puts it into perspective for me.”
Reaching out to neighbors in need is not just something Penland and The Carolina Diner relegate to the holiday season. He said the restaurant always has an area set aside for coats, clothing, blankets, socks and other necessities. People are encouraged to take whatever they need, and regular customers often bring in items to share with others in need.
“The community has brought a lot of things in,” he said. “We always keep the stuff up front, and customers often bring blankets and other things in to help. It’s always available; anyone can stop by. It doesn’t have to be Christmas.”
In addition to Christmas dinner, the restaurant will give away free coats, gloves and other winter clothes to those who need them, and offer free gift bags for everyone who comes.
Penland said anyone who wants to donate necessity items for the restaurant to distribute on Christmas Day is encouraged to call 828-584-6882 or drop items by the restaurant any time during business hours.
The Carolina Diner is at 1016 Jamestown Road, Morganton.