Dinner Theatre returns after 2-year hiatus

HUDSON — The town of Hudson’s Dinner Theatre is set to return after a nearly two-year, COVID-19-induced hiatus, the director said this week.
Keith Smith, who works in customer service and as the theatre’s director told The News Herald that the theatre is returning in early November with a production of “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club.”
“We were working on this play when COVID shut everything down in the spring of 2020,” Smith said. “I am so glad we have been able to revamp it with the same five spectacular actresses.”
Those actresses are Angie Gragg, Holley Dagenhardt, Emma Lee Kurts, Angie Warren and Tammy Williamson and they’ll be onstage at the town’s HUB Station.
“This show follows five college swim teammates,” Smith said. “They forge a lifelong friendship and meet for a long weekend every August at a cottage on the Outer Banks. The first scene is 22 years after graduation, the next scene five years later, the next scene still five years later and the fourth and final scene is 27 years later. So, the scenes themselves span 37 years and, counting the 22 previous years, their friendships reach over a 59-year period.”
Smith said the drama is the work of the “prolific” playwright team of Jones, Hope and Wooten. The trio has written 22 shows over the past 16 years and those works constantly are produced throughout the country, Smith said.
“I have directed four of their plays, have seen five or six others and have read still more,” Smith said. “In my opinion, this is their strongest show. It is well-balanced, there are several laughs per minute, but there is also some pathos. This playwright team writes strong roles for women. They have arcs as the characters develop and they are not caricatures.”
Smith said the drama originally was entitled “The Dixie Swim Club,” but was renamed with an increase in social awareness in mind.
Smith said he has served as the theatre’s director since its inception in 2003. In the time since, the town has produced 28 shows, most notably “The Sound of Music” with actor Dan Truhitte in the role of Captain von Trapp. Truhitte is well-associated with “The Sound of Music” overall.
“Dan played Rolf Gruber in the iconic 1965 movie starring Julie Andrews,” Smith said. “He was known for his dancing and singing, ‘I am 16, going on 17,’ in the movie. When he starred in our dinner theatre production back in 2013, he joked that he was ‘16 going on 70’ as he turned 70 on Sept. 10 of that year.
“Over the past 18 years, our dinner theatre has grown and we draw groups of folks from a 100-plus-mile radius, including groups from Charlotte. It is rather unique that a town produces shows.”
The Hudson Dinner Theatre is catered by the Dan’l Boone Inn, Smith said. The menu consists of fried chicken, country ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, stewed apples, biscuits and iced tea.
The meal is served at 6:30 p.m., followed by the show at 7:30 p.m. Show dates are for the first two weekends in November, including Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows from Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 11-13. COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
“I and my entire cast and staff have been vaccinated,” Smith said. “Audience members are required to wear masks. The food is served as opposed to the former buffet style. So, only one person handles the serving utensils.
“After the show, we have always been noted for having the cast come out and meet and greet the audience, but for safety and health reasons, the cast will just wave to the audience after the curtain call, the curtain will close and everyone will go his or her separate way.
Tickets cost $35 for dinner and the show or $17.50 for the show only. They may be purchased by going by Hudson’s HUB Station box office at 145 Cedar Valley Road, by calling 828-726-8871, or by going online to tix.com.