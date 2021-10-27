Dinner Theatre returns after 2-year hiatus

“I have directed four of their plays, have seen five or six others and have read still more,” Smith said. “In my opinion, this is their strongest show. It is well-balanced, there are several laughs per minute, but there is also some pathos. This playwright team writes strong roles for women. They have arcs as the characters develop and they are not caricatures.”

Smith said the drama originally was entitled “The Dixie Swim Club,” but was renamed with an increase in social awareness in mind.

Smith said he has served as the theatre’s director since its inception in 2003. In the time since, the town has produced 28 shows, most notably “The Sound of Music” with actor Dan Truhitte in the role of Captain von Trapp. Truhitte is well-associated with “The Sound of Music” overall.

“Dan played Rolf Gruber in the iconic 1965 movie starring Julie Andrews,” Smith said. “He was known for his dancing and singing, ‘I am 16, going on 17,’ in the movie. When he starred in our dinner theatre production back in 2013, he joked that he was ‘16 going on 70’ as he turned 70 on Sept. 10 of that year.

“Over the past 18 years, our dinner theatre has grown and we draw groups of folks from a 100-plus-mile radius, including groups from Charlotte. It is rather unique that a town produces shows.”