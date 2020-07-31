Director describes impact of mentors on children

ASHEVILLE - Lelia Duncan has been named the new executive director of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Western North Carolina.
Duncan has more than three decades of experience leading nonprofits that provide services for children, youth and their families, according to a press release from the organization.
She shared her thoughts about how having a mentor can have a tremendous positive impact on children’s lives, especially those who come from economically disadvantaged families.
She shared some alarming statistics, including the fact that 36 percent of single-parent families with children in North Carolina live below the federal poverty level of $26,200 for a family of four. In the western counties, she estimated the figure could be as high as 43 percent.
“It is not surprising then that food insecurity impacts two out of every five children in our region,” Duncan said. “All of those factors can contribute to depression, anger, disengagement from school, poor school behavior and academic failure. Poverty is a pervasive problem that has devastating consequences for children and is associated with physical, emotional and mental health issues that persist into adulthood. Living in poverty creates trauma for children and makes it extremely difficult for them to focus on school.”
She said the organization believes that all children deserve a high-quality, equitable education and the opportunity to reach their full potential, and explained how the program’s volunteer mentors help make that happen.
“Spending an hour a week, our ‘Bigs’ create a space where children have a mentor’s undivided attention,” Duncan said. “The program supports families by providing extra resources and another set of helping hands. Often, the relationships between Bigs and Littles (children in the program) last for years.”
She noted that the child she mentored in the program is now married and has children.
“Mentoring can reduce depression in youth and boost academic performance and attitude toward school, as well as provide wider social acceptance,” Duncan said. “Having a positive role model also builds resiliency, defined as a positive adaptation in the face of difficulties. These difficulties could be a result of family challenges, personal or environmental factors, such as violence in the neighborhood. When these difficulties are extreme, the results can be detrimental to a child’s mental and physical health, development, and future success.”
She cited studies that show that children who have a mentor perform better academically, have more self-confidence, demonstrate improved classroom behavior and have higher attendance at school.
“Our Littles have opportunities to develop life skills and enriching experiences,” Duncan said.
She asked people in the community to consider volunteering to be a Big Brother or Sister to a child in need.
“There is a waiting list of children who desperately need and want someone to be there for them,” Duncan said. “There is no greater gratification than watching a young mind learn and knowing you are making a difference, not only for that child, but for their family as well. I hope you will take the next step and be the change.”
Those interested in mentoring a child in need in Burke County should contact Nina Ervin, director of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Burke County, at 828-475-9018.
Duncan said she is looking forward to making a difference in the lives of children in the region.
“When I moved to western North Carolina three years ago, I began consulting in the nonprofit arena,” she said. “It wasn’t long before I realized how much I missed working in the field with youth and witnessing lives changing. Joining the Big Brothers, Big Sisters team is a dream come true. The volunteers, staff and supporters are nothing short of amazing. Their dedication and commitment to making sure every child has the opportunity to reach their potential while igniting their passion is unparalleled.”
For more information on Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Western North Carolina, visit www.bbbswnc.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.