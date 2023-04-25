Judge Claude Sitton had a vision in 2003 to open a museum in Morganton featuring historical exhibits and artifacts from all walks of life in Burke County.

Sitton, who had just retired from the bench that January, was inspired by a museum he had encountered near the courthouse in Murphy. He met with nearly a dozen people in February 2003 to discuss his ideas about creating a museum that would preserve and share Burke County history. The group eventually began meeting monthly, and plans for the museum took shape.

The group incorporated and received tax-exempt status. The first financial donation to the museum was made by Steve Settlemyre, who paid the filing fee for the corporate charter, according to the museum’s Winter 2023 newsletter.

Then the search for a building began. The group looked at several properties before approaching the Burke County Board of Commissioners.

“This building (the current museum facility at 201 W. Meeting St. in Morganton) was vacant,” Sitton said. “They (county officials) were putting the Board of Elections in the lobby. We asked for some space, and they gave us what is now the curator’s office, and gave the county manager the authority to expand if we needed more storage for artifacts.”

The building once served as Morganton City Hall, until the city moved its offices to 305 E. Union St. Following the move, county leaders expressed interest in purchasing the property.

“The county was paying the city on a month-to-month basis,” Sitton said. “We negotiated with the city and county to get together. When they got to 50-50 (between) what they claimed the property was worth and what they sold it for, the city forgave half of the debt the county owed them, and we got the building — the county gave it to us.”

The museum opened in 2003. Sitton had the honor of donating the first artifact, according to the newsletter. It was a Belgian flintlock rifle with a sawed-off barrel he found in a barn in 1945. The museum staff and board of directors put the word out that they were seeking historical items to display.

“The first year, we took in nine donations,” Sitton said. “The next year, it kept increasing.”

Sitton took on the title of executive director of the museum, a position he still holds today. The first curator was Ruby Pharr, and Keith Brown served as the first registrar of artifacts. Betty Whitaker was the first treasurer.

“She was a stickler to our opening accounts with the Community Foundation (of Burke County) to set up an endowment,” Sitton said.

As the museum collection grew, the county allotted more space in the building for exhibits, storage and office space. When the Burke County Board of Elections moved to the Foothills Higher Education Center on Sterling Street in 2009, the museum had the whole facility to itself.

The building was in need of renovations to make it more like a museum and to repair a major roof leak. The board of directors had raised and donated some money since its incorporation, but funds for renovations came mainly from a challenge grant donated by a foundation established by Morganton native Susu Phifer Johnson and her husband. The grant was for $500,000 over five years, provided the museum could raise $100,000 per year in that same time period, which it did.

Meanwhile, county officials were attempting to sell the vacant annex building next door to the museum, but couldn’t find a buyer, so in 2016, they transferred ownership of the annex to the History Museum as well.

In addition to financial support, Sitton recognized the work of countless volunteers over the last 20 years in helping to make the museum a success, especially curator Phyllis Wogan and assistant curator Wayne Hitt.

“During COVID, Wayne was the backbone here,” Sitton said. “Everyone was quarantined, (but) Wayne was able to get out. He went to the post office and picked up the mail, came up here, opened the mail and called me and asked what to do with it.”

Sitton believes the coronavirus pandemic was probably the greatest challenge they’ve ever faced, because it forced the museum to close for nearly two years and delayed the opening of new exhibits.

When asked if there was a particular exhibit, project or program he was most proud of, he declared he was proud of them all.

“The one I really feel is our best exhibit is the airplane exhibit,” Sitton said. “We’ve got model airplanes that were made by Leslie Patton, who was a policeman and then became the tax collector for the city of Morganton. He was on his deathbed and gave us all of them — all the work he had done for 40 years.”

He also expressed appreciation for Morganton native Jim Warlick, who has brought three major exhibits to the museum over the years: a replica of the presidential Oval Office, a collection of US presidential memorabilia, and most recently, the “Workers’ Legacy” exhibit showcasing the people who worked in textile, hosiery and furniture factories in Burke County in the 20th century.

The museum board recently accepted a challenge grant from Warlick similar to the one from the Johnsons’ foundation. Warlick’s grant will award the museum $500,000 over five years, provided the museum can match the funds and maintain the “Dignity of Work” monument Warlick had installed on the museum’s grounds and the “Workers’ Legacy” exhibit.

The newsletter notes that the museum has received more than 23,000 artifact donations since opening 20 years ago, and that volunteer hours number in the ten-thousands.

“What makes me so proud is to have school children come and tour, and Boy and Girl Scout troops,” Sitton said. “At that age, they’re so inquisitive. It’s such an educational thing.”

The History Museum of Burke County is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is free. For more information, contact 828-437-1777.