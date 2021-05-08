Director receives promotion

Southmountain Children and Family Services is pleased to announce the promotion of Brad Pittman to foster community program director as of March 1.

Pittman joined the agency in 2017 as the western regional director of the organization’s five western North Carolina Children’s Advocacy Centers. As foster community program director, he maintains complete oversight of Southmountain Children and Family Services’ 150-acre foster care community in Nebo.

The foster care community campus includes eight neighborhood homes, a gymnasium featuring an indoor pool, basketball court and exercise equipment, playground, walking trails, disc golf course and more. Pittman’s responsibilities include facilities management of all campus infrastructure and amenities. He also supervises the community’s professional parents, and education and recreation staff, who care for the up to 40 children in the agency’s care.

As a prior probation officer, parole officer and forensic investigator, Pittman is well-positioned for success in his new role.

“I’m excited and enthusiastic to be on campus at Southmountain Children and Family Services foster care community,” he said. “I’m definitely working hard, and although the work is challenging, it is also extremely rewarding and fun!”