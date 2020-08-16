Director shares local impact of COVID-19 on domestic violence

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Options, an organization that advocates for victims of domestic violence, thought they would see an early rise in the number of people turning to their shelter.
But that’s not what happened, said Options Executive Director Kristy Graf.
“We saw a shift,” she said. “One of the things we noticed was that our crisis calls, at first it was real quiet when the quarantine started, like nothing was really happening … then gradually as we kind of got into the new normal we started seeing the crisis calls starting to increase.”
Now, numbers are starting to pick up with about 12 people in the shelter compared to the usual 20 or so at this time of year. Graf said they’re trying to keep things limited to just one family per room in the six-room shelter to help with social distancing, they’ve implemented a mask requirement and are sanitizing everything as much as they can.
“People are starting to realize that the fear of the virus versus the fear of being abused is winning out now,” she said. “They’re like ‘I gotta get out of this situation.’”
They’ve been able to keep their therapy program going through phone and video conferencing, which has been more popular lately. A lot of those calls are coming in late at night or at odd hours, which Graf thinks is because the abuser is asleep so it gives the person a chance to call and get help.
“They’re able to call but they’re not able to escape or get out,” she said. “We do safety planning … we tell people to find a safe person, find a code word. Something as simple as ‘give me a cherry pie recipe’ and that tells that person who knows about the violence in their home that you need to get them help right away.”
She encouraged those going through abuse to call that safe person when their abuser is asleep and tell them, if they hear the code word or phrase, they need to call the police immediately.
“We had to kind of start shifting our gears and to think that through too and we have to be more vigilant in our crisis calls and listening, and listening for those dangers,” she said. “We’ve definitely had more calls too from police. It’s just been a different world for all of us, that’s something that’s safe to say.”
She worried that the callers didn’t realize they also could turn to the shelter for help.
“That’s the one thing we kept trying to put out there, is [the phone line's] not your only lifeline,” Graf said. “We’re still here. We’re still helping you in court. Our shelter’s still open 24 hours a day … our shelter is safe … We’re doing everything we can to prevent [COVID-19]. We require masks, we sanitize, we wipe down everything, because we want it to be safe.”
At first, she thought the fear of COVID-19 was winning out against the fear of domestic violence.
“One thing you understand about domestic violence is people who are victims are survivors,” she said. “They know what they have to do to survive in that situation. It’s like combat. You go in, you say ‘okay, I can’t take my kids into a shelter, there’s a deadly virus out here. I know what to do to keep them from abusing me.’ Or they think they do. I think after a while that became reality because the stressors were larger on the abuser too, so the violence was going to escalate.”
She said no matter what choice a victim makes, Options is there to support them.
“It’s your choice which situation you feel is more lethal to you and your family at that moment,” Graf said. “That’s something that, if they’re willing to call us and talk to us, we can help them weigh that out, and we can help them safety plan about how they do survive in either situation. We can say if you come into the shelter, we can safety plan with you how to keep your family healthy. If you’re wanting to stay at home in that situation because you’re afraid of coming into a mass shelter, we understand that too and we’ll safety plan with you too there.
“We’re willing to work with a victim where they’re at in that situation because we don’t take away your choices because that’s something an abuser does.”
Victims don’t have to stay with their abusers just because someone doesn’t want to expose themselves or their children to COVID-19 – there are legal options for them.
“If they’re willing to take out protection orders … sometimes they can get their abusers out of that home and so they don’t have to make that choice to go into a mass shelter with their children,” Graf said. “There are options for you if you’re afraid of coming into the shelter … This is a new normal for all of us and we’re working through it with you.”
They’ve also noticed an increase in male victims of both sexual and physical violence, she said. That’s been a common trend across the state.
“We’ve never gotten a lot of those phone calls before,” Graf said. “I’ve been on a lot of statewide calls and several agencies said the same thing: We’re getting a lot more male victims calling in … That kind of just reinforces what we already knew is that domestic violence truly has no boundaries. It doesn’t matter about your gender, your race, anything. When there’s violence, there’s violence.”
Graf thinks that the added stressors of people losing their jobs and having the kids underfoot earlier than expected have caused abusers to be more volatile.
“I’m scared for the victims who are still quarantined,” Graf said. “And with their abusers who aren’t working, and their kids are at home, and I’m scared for our children who are at home.”
For those who want to help the organization, Graf said Options always welcomes monetary donations and currently needs household items like cleaning solutions, toilet paper, paper towels and laundry detergent. Volunteers aren’t needed as much, but there are some opportunities for those interested.
There is a way everyone can help, even if they don’t have the money or supplies to make a donation.
“Just being a friend to people you know if they are a victim and figuring out how you can help them through this process,” Graf said.
Call Options at 828-438-9444 for the 24 hour emergency assistance line. Visit www.optionsburkecounty.org/ for more information on the organization.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
