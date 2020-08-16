Director shares local impact of COVID-19 on domestic violence

At first, she thought the fear of COVID-19 was winning out against the fear of domestic violence.

“One thing you understand about domestic violence is people who are victims are survivors,” she said. “They know what they have to do to survive in that situation. It’s like combat. You go in, you say ‘okay, I can’t take my kids into a shelter, there’s a deadly virus out here. I know what to do to keep them from abusing me.’ Or they think they do. I think after a while that became reality because the stressors were larger on the abuser too, so the violence was going to escalate.”

She said no matter what choice a victim makes, Options is there to support them.

“It’s your choice which situation you feel is more lethal to you and your family at that moment,” Graf said. “That’s something that, if they’re willing to call us and talk to us, we can help them weigh that out, and we can help them safety plan about how they do survive in either situation. We can say if you come into the shelter, we can safety plan with you how to keep your family healthy. If you’re wanting to stay at home in that situation because you’re afraid of coming into a mass shelter, we understand that too and we’ll safety plan with you too there.