Director talks summer programming, pandemic improvements

Pandemic restrictions are easing, and with them, some welcome changes for the city’s parks and recreation department are coming along.
Morganton Parks and Rec Director Rob Winkler spoke to The News Herald earlier this week about what’s going on with his department, and what residents can expect for the summer.
“Currently, right now, we are finishing up, we just finished our soccer and flag football league,” Winkler said. “We actually moved that from the fall to the spring, so we just finished those, and we are finishing registration, we are starting to meet with our baseball and softball groups now. We’ve got great turnout, just for an example, we’ve got over 120 kids signed up for T-ball, so we’re looking at 14-16 teams just in the T-ball league.”
That’s more than have signed up for previous years, he said.
“I think a lot of it is due to … people are ready to get outside, and I’m sure those little ones have been wide open inside and they’re ready to get them outside,” Winkler said. “And we’re glad to have them.”
For this summer, swimming and tennis lessons are expected to be offered.
“For the pools, at first we’re going to kind of operate like we did last year,” Winkler said. “We’re going to probably have … a little bit of limited numbers just to make sure we can handle situations as safely as possible.”
Winkler said the city will be taking fewer people on in its swimming lessons this year than it has previously just to make sure kids can stay spread out in the pool.
Now that COVID-19 restrictions are starting to be lifted, one of the city’s staples is expected to return with a fresh new look.
Martha’s Park, which has been closed since late December for new playground equipment to be installed, is hoping to open to the public within a week, Winkler said. There is a piece of playground equipment still on order, and an official rededication ceremony won’t be held until May.
The ribbon will be cut on phase three of the city’s Catawba River Soccer Complex on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
“That’s been one of the best collaborative efforts that we’ve had,” Winkler said. “All of the city departments worked directly on this, along with some private funding that helped make this come to fruition.”
After more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, it will be a welcome change for kids and adults alike to be enjoying all Morganton’s parks system has to offer, Winkler said.
“I’m very excited,” he said. “This is what we do for a living. This is what we went to school for, what we trained for, and the past year has really, really been, to say the least, weird, because it’s weird in a recreation setting to not hear kids, to not have bodies around and citizens interacting. It’s really been a challenge.”
But there’s a silver lining to everything.
“The one good thing is our parks have been constantly used outside,” Winkler said. “We are very fortunate in the city of Morganton to have the volume number of parks and the linear parks space so that our citizens can and did have a place to go. Greenways, Bethel, Freedom, all the different parks we’ve got.”
At the very least, Winkler said he thought the pandemic at least reminded everyone of all of the recreation options in the city.
“I think also, too, a lot of the citizens, I don’t want to say, I don’t mean that they were never grateful for what we have, but I think they’ll really appreciate what we’ve got when you don’t get to use it for a year,” Winkler said. “Morganton’s been the leading city in North Carolina, I think, and I would put our facilities against anybody in the country for a town our size. I think that our citizens know that, but I think unfortunately not being able to use them for a year will hopefully kind of bring them back to light for everybody, for a lack of terms.”
He said he is proud of his department because it found ways to improve throughout the pandemic.
“We didn’t close down, and we focused our attention on what we could do during this time,” Winkler said. “I’m so proud I work with the employees, not only in my department, but in the city, because we got a lot of projects completed that other towns, basically, for lack of a better word, just shut down.”
The city was able to update Freedom Park, start a study for the stream restoration at Bethel Park, get new playground equipment at Martha’s Park, get work done in the city’s gyms and finish up phase three of the soccer complex, he said.
“I think we utilized this time not to just say ‘okay, we can’t do anything,’” Winkler said. “We got a lot done during this time, and I think our citizens will be proud of us for that because I think we showed a very good loyalty and understanding of being very responsible with tax dollar money.”
When there were opportunities to offer programing, the city found ways to work around COVID-19 restrictions.
“We didn’t shut it down, and that’s not our job,” Winkler said. “Even if we have to modify things, we still want to be able to offer things for our citizens. They still deserve that, and our staff, it was discouraging, and it was tough at times because we felt like ‘hey, we can do this,’ and then the ordinances or the guidelines from the state would come out and it would change on us and we would have to change again. It was sort of like a daily change, but we were still able to work through this. That’s why I’m proud to work with the folks at the city of Morganton.”
Things like the city’s Fourth of July fireworks display still were held, and may have even started a new tradition with the display set to take place at Freedom Park again this year on July 4 instead of Catawba Meadows where it has happened in previous years.
“That worked really well for us,” Winkler said. “We’ve been in contact with the school system and got their blessing again, and I just think that a lot more citizens were able to view the fireworks from Freedom Park than about any other location we have. I think what that did was that allowed the town to spread out and still be able to see them.”
