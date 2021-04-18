Director talks summer programming, pandemic improvements

But there’s a silver lining to everything.

“The one good thing is our parks have been constantly used outside,” Winkler said. “We are very fortunate in the city of Morganton to have the volume number of parks and the linear parks space so that our citizens can and did have a place to go. Greenways, Bethel, Freedom, all the different parks we’ve got.”

At the very least, Winkler said he thought the pandemic at least reminded everyone of all of the recreation options in the city.

“I think also, too, a lot of the citizens, I don’t want to say, I don’t mean that they were never grateful for what we have, but I think they’ll really appreciate what we’ve got when you don’t get to use it for a year,” Winkler said. “Morganton’s been the leading city in North Carolina, I think, and I would put our facilities against anybody in the country for a town our size. I think that our citizens know that, but I think unfortunately not being able to use them for a year will hopefully kind of bring them back to light for everybody, for a lack of terms.”

He said he is proud of his department because it found ways to improve throughout the pandemic.