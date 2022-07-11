Director to discuss hospice merger

She will discuss the recent formation of the Amorem hospice agency from Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care during a presentation that is free to the community. Refreshments will be served.

Bonn earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Appalachian State University, according to her biography. She has worked with Amorem, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, for 14 years in various patient support and marketing roles, most recently as director of development. She said her personal experiences with hospice care inspire her work to ensure that those who are eligible have access to hospice when the need arises. She lives in Caldwell County with her husband and two children.