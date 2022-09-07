Dirty Logic to perform at The Hum

HICKORY — Dirty Logic — A Steely Dan tribute band — will perform at The Hum in Hickory on Saturday Sept. 10 at 8 p.m.

Comprised of an all-star line-up of some of Asheville’s finest musicians, Dirty Logic works hard to create a show that both honors the exceptional music of Steely Dan and showcases the incredible skill and unique musical voice of each of the band’s members. This 12-piece powerhouse delivers the experience that true Steely Dan fans recognize as authentic passion for the music, skillfully and joyfully recreated. These artists share a deep reverence for the music and musicians of Steely Dan, and are masters in their craft ... they truly succeed in playing this music the way that it should be played.

While fans can expect to hear accurate renditions of the studio recordings and solos they know and love, the band also incorporates some of the funkier, re-harmonized arrangements found in Steely Dan’s live performances. Their knack for authentically recreating the band’s catalog, coupled with thrilling moments of improvisation, ensures that each show stands on its own as an exhilarating experience. Their song book currently includes tracks from “Aja,” “Gaucho,” “The Royal Scam,” “Pretzel Logic,” “Can’t Buy A Thrill,” “Countdown to Ecstasy,” “Katy Lied” and the “FM” soundtrack.

Dirty Logic’s all-star cast of characters features members of regional, national and international acts such as: Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band, Empire Strikes Brass, Grammy Award winning Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, The Business, James Brown Dance Party, A Family Affair and Chicago Afro-beat, among others.

Tickets at $20 and can be purchased in advance at https://bit.ly/3D1tEyW.

Located at 227 2nd Ave SW in Hickory, The Hum was manifested from a vision of music, business and community minded people to provide Hickory, and surrounding areas an outdoor music and event space like none other. The founders started this venture by listening to our friends and neighbors and asking them what do you want? Their replies were resounding “Something different,” “something outside,” “something that Hickory can be proud of,” “something family friendly.” The guys at the Hum listened and guess what? We’re doing it. The Hum is a space that will be different, exciting and a community point of pride. A place to gather with old friends, to meet new friends and most importantly a place to get down and boogie.