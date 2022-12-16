Disaster assistance team shares thoughts about work

Editor's Note This article is part of a series of feature stories highlighting the work of all the Burke County volunteers who were honored with a NC Governor's Volunteer Service Award this year.

The News Herald was able to connect with four of the five members of the Burke County Disaster Action Team honored with the North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Award this year, and they shared their thoughts about their work with the American Red Cross:

Q. What inspired you to volunteer with the American Red Cross’ Burke County Disaster Action Team?

Dave Tubergen: “I was pretty much ‘voluntold’ that I would be on a DAT team, since we were so low on volunteers. I just said OK and have been busy ever since.”

Charles Avery: “After retiring from the military, I was missing the camaraderie and needed to get involved in something that would help people. A faithful member of my church, Aulion Wilkins, worked for years with ARC assisting blood drives. She was telling me the wonderful experience and stories she’s had over the years volunteering with the organization. After talking with her, I knew that’s an organization I wanted to be a part of.”

Winston Small: “The Red Cross put a call out for volunteers for Hurricane Katrina, and that was the beginning for me.”

Dr. John Phelps: “When my wife and I retired to Morganton, I developed a keen sense of people’s needs in Burke County, the sense that many would be vulnerable in the face of loss of their homes and belongings due to fire and storm damage. The American Red Cross seemed a great way to respond directly to help those in need.”

Q. What do you enjoy most about providing disaster relief?

Tubergen: “Seeing the smiles and the look of relief on the clients’ faces.”

Avery: “Assisting families in need (and) providing help to my community before and after a disaster.”

Small: “Seeing the happy faces from people receiving help.”

Phelps: “I enjoyed most providing direct assistance to individuals and families who were in immediate need.”

Q: What did you find most challenging about your volunteer service?

Tubergen: “I find waking up at 3 a.m. to take a call very challenging, but also feasible.”

Avery: “Having the number of volunteers and resources needed to do the job thoroughly.”

Small: “Working with and serving people from different backgrounds.”

Phelps: “I was in my late 70s during my time as a volunteer, and I found it to be a challenge to be physically/mentally on my game at any time and for any length of time.”

Q: What was the worst disaster you responded to or the most memorable moment you had responding to a disaster?

Tubergen: “Arriving at the client place while the place was still burning; we were quick on that one. Assisted the client on the spot and was able to relieve some of their shock and awe at the fire. Another was when there was a death from the fire. Those are hard to deal with, but we must persevere.”

Avery: “My first deployment — I was new to the organization and nervous. A number of tornadoes hit the county of Bertie, causing damage to the entire county, and there were several deaths. To travel and observe the aftermath of the storm was disturbing to me. My memorable moment was when a lady who lost her horse ranch and some horses hugged me and thanked me for bringing her and her family a hot meal and for offering her help. She said she was glad we came.”

Small: “I guess the worst disaster in Burke County was the tornado a few years back.”

Phelps: “I had more than one response where a home with all contents was a total loss, with family members injured. In each case to help the families with compassion, resources and information to get started on their recovery was a memorable experience for me.”

Q. What strategies do you use to stay calm and focused while on scene at a disaster?

Tubergen: “These incidents are not new to me, just the people are different. Our duty to assist the client is specific, and we accomplish these tasks in a timely manner and assist the clients immediately.”

Avery: “I remind myself that I need to be the face of hope when I’m assisting families and convey to them that we are here to assist as long as you (need) us.”

Small: “You try to stay calm and listen to their stories and try to console them the best you can. Sometimes this can be tough to do.”

Phelps: “I found the training required by the American Red Cross to be very good and complete, and this, my teammate’s involvement/support and my previous experience helped me stay calm, focused and useful.”

Q: How do you feel about your Disaster Action Team winning the NC Governor’s Volunteer Service Award?

Tubergen: “We worked many hours in poor conditions assisting people — you get a warm fuzzy doing for others.”

Avery: “I feel honored and blessed. I’m grateful, but knowing I’ve helped a family during a time of disaster is rewarding enough for me.”

Small: “I think it is nice to see the Red Cross be recognized for the work it does in helping people when disaster hits.”

Phelps: “I think winning the award is great. As time goes on, disasters in our area may well increase, and the award highlights how we can work together to help each other. The American Red Cross exemplifies this value.”

Q: What would you say to encourage people to consider volunteering in their community?

Tubergen: “We need to work together for the betterment of all. Helping the not so fortunate is a rewarding feeling. Being there when help is needed is our job, and we try our hardest to help our neighbors.”

Avery: “It’s a wonderful and humbling experience knowing you’re giving back to your community and gratifying knowing you’ve helped people in need.”

Small: “If you really want to feel good, do volunteer work in helping people out when they need it most. You never know when it might be you on the receiving end.”

Phelps: “Volunteering is so obviously the ‘right’ thing to do, and it’s also immensely rewarding.”