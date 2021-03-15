Disaster declaration to help fund rebuilding efforts

RALEIGH — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Gov. Roy Cooper’s request for a major federal disaster declaration to help communities recover from flooding damage caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Eta in November.

The declaration covers Burke County and 18 other counties.

“While no amount of money can bring back the 12 lives lost in this disaster, this federal declaration provides needed funding to help these communities recover and rebuild,” Cooper said.

The declaration provides reimbursement through FEMA’s public assistance program to local and state governments for repairing public infrastructure and recouping emergency response costs in Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Beaufort, Burke, Caldwell, Davidson, Davie, Duplin, Edgecombe, Hertford, Iredell, Robeson, Rowan, Sampson, Stokes, Wilkes, Wilson and Yadkin counties.

The storm caused more than $20.4 million in flood damages.

Rainfall amounts from 4 to 9 inches fell in many areas, and more than 9 inches of rain was recorded in Rocky Mount and Harrisburg.