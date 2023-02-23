Local Boy Scouts are once again selling cards that offer discounts to local businesses and services.

Formerly called Boy Scout Camp Adventure cards, the name of the fundraiser item has been changed to Scout Discount Cards, according to Cristy Gupton, membership chair of the Foothills District of the Piedmont Council of the Boy Scouts of America, which covers Burke, Caldwell and McDowell counties.

“These discount cards provide unlimited discounts for Burke County businesses, plus one-time use “snap-off” discounts at Tractor Supply and Longhorn Steakhouse,” Gupton said. “Newcomers on the card, Silver Creek Golf Course, (will) keep card purchasers excited with a new discount on a bucket of balls to hit at the driving range.”

The Piedmont Council, which covers 11 North Carolina counties, encourages Scouts to participate in fundraisers to help “pay their own way” to a Scouting adventure of their choice.

“That could be summer camp, a whitewater rafting trip, a hiking adventure or even just advancement to the next level of Scouting,” Gupton said. “The most important point is to take on the responsibility of paying their own way. One of the 12 points of the Scout Law is, ‘A Scout is Thrifty.’ Being able to work, earn money and use that money to pay for something they must otherwise rely on someone else for is a rite of passage they’ll remember for a lifetime.”

She noted that selling the cards helps Scouts develop a variety of useful skills, including:

Math

Money handling

Marketing strategies

Communication/social interaction

Confidence

Responsibility

Being OK even when the answer is no

The cards are $10 each and can be purchased from local Boy Scouts, some of whom will be stationed at local Tractor Supply stores on Saturdays. The cards will be sold through the end of April. The discounts last until Feb. 29, 2024.

“If you currently hold a Boy Scout Camp Adventure (card) from the 2022 season, your card is still valid through Tuesday, Feb. 28,” Gupton said.

She expressed appreciation for the businesses sponsoring the fundraiser.

“We’re so thankful to our local business community for participating in this initiative that teaches tomorrow’s leaders these lifelong principles,” Gupton said.

She said a link is available for those who would like to purchase a card through Venmo. To receive the link or more information about the program, contact Gupton at 828-413-3581 or cristy@custombenefits.work.