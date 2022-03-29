Discount cards to support troop experiences

Local Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts are hitting the streets to sell the annual community discount cards used to fund Scouting activities and adventures.

The new cards will remain valid through Feb. 28, 2023.

The cards provide unlimited discounts for Burke County businesses, plus one-time use “snap-off” discounts at Tractor Supply and Swede’s Café. Newcomers on the card, Longhorn Steakhouse and Copper Penny Grill, will keep card purchasers excited with variety.

“Selling Scout Adventure Cards helps build confidence and teaches Scouts that they can earn their own money and spend wisely on adventures they’ll always remember,” said Cristy Gupton, membership chair of the Lake James District, which covers Burke and McDowell counties. “We’re so thankful to our local business community for participating in this initiative that teaches our leaders of tomorrow these lifelong principles.”

The Piedmont Council, which covers 12 North Carolina counties, encourages Scouts to pay their own way to a Scouting adventure of their choice. That could be summer camp, a whitewater rafting trip, a hiking adventure or anything else that Scout desires.

“The most important point is to take on the responsibility of paying their own way,” Gupton said. “One of the 12 points of the Scout Law is ‘A Scout is thrifty.’ Being able to work, earn money and use that money to pay for something they must otherwise rely on someone else for is a rite of passage they’ll remember for a lifetime.”

Scouts also will sell cards at Tractor Supply stores.

The Lake James District serves more than 1,000 youth across McDowell and Burke counties through the four programs of the Boy Scouts of America: Cub Scouts, Scouts-BSA, Venturing and Exploring. Scouting activities help young people build life skills and develop character traits any community needs.

For information on card purchases, contact Gupton at 828-413-3581 or cristy@custombenefits.work.